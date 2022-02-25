Friday, February 25, 2022
HomeNews
News

BLM Star Quintez Brown Charged with Attempted Murder After Firing Shots at Kentucky Politician

By Ny MaGee
0

Quintez Brown, BLM
Quintez Brown, BLM activist was charged with attempted murder / Twitter

*Quintez Brown, a prominent BLM activist, was charged last week with firing a gun at a mayoral candidate in Louisville.

Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment after allegedly firing shots inside the campaign office of Craig Greenberg.

“It’s all been since he started college,” his mother Cecilia Brown told The Post about her son, “who was once honored by President Obama and appeared on MSNBC to push gun control,” per the publication. “I haven’t really heard from him. He’s always busy. He’s been living with his dad. I don’t know what was on his mind. Only God can judge that.”

Louisville Metro Police do not yet have a motive to explain the shooting, but Chief Erika Shields told reporters that Craig Greenberg, the victim, “is Jewish, so there’s that. We don’t know if it’s tied to the candidates or is political or if we are dealing with someone with mental issues or is venomous,” Shields said. “We are looking at this from all angles.”

OTHER NEWS: Detroit Boy, 5, Shot ‘Execution-Style’ Along with Mother, Stepfather [VIDEO]

As reported by the New York Post, Brown’s social media posts highlight his support for the Lion of Judah Armed Forces, who believe African-Americans, not Jews, are the true descendants of the Biblical Hebrews. The Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled them as a hate group.

Here’s more from the Post report: 

Despite Brown’s mysterious disappearance from Louisville last June — he was reportedly found by his dad on a bench in Brooklyn nearly two weeks later — and his increasing social media interest in revolutionary communism and black nationalism, family and friends from the local chapter of Black Lives Matter alluded to only vague “emotional issues” he might have had.

On Feb. 14, Brown allegedly walked into the campaign headquarters of Greenberg and fired multiple shots at him using a 9mm handgun. No one was hurt, but a bullet grazed Greenberg’s sweater and shirt. Police said Brown was found with a loaded 9mm magazine in his pocket and a handgun, handgun case and additional magazines inside a bag.

Brown, who was himself running for a seat on the Louisville metro council, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

The Louisville Community Bail Fund posted Brown’s $100,000 bond  and he was fitted with an ankle monitor prior to his release from jail. 

Per WDRB, “Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said it is “frustrating” that his office “has such little control in these situations.”

“Unlike the federal system, bond must be set under Kentucky law. We successfully argued for and received a higher bond commensurate with the seriousness of the offense. We successfully argued that if posted, the defendant should be on home incarceration. However, the criteria of release should not be the ability to access a certain amount of money,” O’Connell said. “It should be the threat to the community and whether there is a history of non appearance in court. I’ve said previously that people should not be in jail just because they can’t afford bond or be released just because they can. We should have a system like the federal government where my office can provide evidence and a judge can decide. Kentucky current system does not allow that. Our office has kept the victim involved throughout this process.”

Inquiring minds want to know if Brown’s close relationship with another mayoral candidate, pastor Tim Findley, who is running against Greenberg, led to the shooting. But Findley believes his rivalry with Greenberg had nothing to do with it.

“Quintez is a son of the city,” Findley told The Post. “He’s brilliant but we know there were emotional issues. It’s very sad because what I saw was a bright shining star. He represented what we wanted to see in our young people.”

“He needs to get mental health support,” Chanelle Helm, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter in Louisville who has known Brown since age 16, told The Post “but declined to be more specific about his issues,” per the report. 

Prior to the shooting Brown suffered a “mental breakdown” and had not slept for “days or weeks,” said his lawyer, Rob Eggert.

Brown is currently confined to his father’s home, according to the report. 

Previous articleWendy Williams Threatens Legal Action After Show Cancellation
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play...

JillMunroe - 0
Corey Hawkins is an actor that has shown a lot of range in the projects he selects. His latest Apple Original film, "The Tragedy of...
denzel washington

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe - 0
Denzel Washington's latest Apple Original film, "The Tragedy of Macbeth," is based on the classic Shakespeare play. The 67-year-old actor stars in the daring...
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday night, Denzel Washington was given a heartwarming gift from the ABC host - a woman from...
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete...

denzel washington chadwick boseman

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO