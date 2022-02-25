BLM Star Quintez Brown Charged with Attempted Murder After Firing Shots at Kentucky Politician

*Quintez Brown, a prominent BLM activist, was charged last week with firing a gun at a mayoral candidate in Louisville.

Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment after allegedly firing shots inside the campaign office of Craig Greenberg.

“It’s all been since he started college,” his mother Cecilia Brown told The Post about her son, “who was once honored by President Obama and appeared on MSNBC to push gun control,” per the publication. “I haven’t really heard from him. He’s always busy. He’s been living with his dad. I don’t know what was on his mind. Only God can judge that.”

Louisville Metro Police do not yet have a motive to explain the shooting, but Chief Erika Shields told reporters that Craig Greenberg, the victim, “is Jewish, so there’s that. We don’t know if it’s tied to the candidates or is political or if we are dealing with someone with mental issues or is venomous,” Shields said. “We are looking at this from all angles.”

OTHER NEWS: Detroit Boy, 5, Shot ‘Execution-Style’ Along with Mother, Stepfather [VIDEO]

Loved ones surround Brown leaving the Hall of Justice: pic.twitter.com/C1hL9ujy7s — Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) February 17, 2022

As reported by the New York Post, Brown’s social media posts highlight his support for the Lion of Judah Armed Forces, who believe African-Americans, not Jews, are the true descendants of the Biblical Hebrews. The Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled them as a hate group.

Here’s more from the Post report:

Despite Brown’s mysterious disappearance from Louisville last June — he was reportedly found by his dad on a bench in Brooklyn nearly two weeks later — and his increasing social media interest in revolutionary communism and black nationalism, family and friends from the local chapter of Black Lives Matter alluded to only vague “emotional issues” he might have had.

On Feb. 14, Brown allegedly walked into the campaign headquarters of Greenberg and fired multiple shots at him using a 9mm handgun. No one was hurt, but a bullet grazed Greenberg’s sweater and shirt. Police said Brown was found with a loaded 9mm magazine in his pocket and a handgun, handgun case and additional magazines inside a bag.

Brown, who was himself running for a seat on the Louisville metro council, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

The Louisville Community Bail Fund posted Brown’s $100,000 bond and he was fitted with an ankle monitor prior to his release from jail.

So what’s the difference between BLM activist Quintez Brown and Kyle Rittenhaus? See the chart below: pic.twitter.com/xdkKHteS2Y — Jerry Levy (@JerryLe00723434) February 17, 2022

Per WDRB, “Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said it is “frustrating” that his office “has such little control in these situations.”

“Unlike the federal system, bond must be set under Kentucky law. We successfully argued for and received a higher bond commensurate with the seriousness of the offense. We successfully argued that if posted, the defendant should be on home incarceration. However, the criteria of release should not be the ability to access a certain amount of money,” O’Connell said. “It should be the threat to the community and whether there is a history of non appearance in court. I’ve said previously that people should not be in jail just because they can’t afford bond or be released just because they can. We should have a system like the federal government where my office can provide evidence and a judge can decide. Kentucky current system does not allow that. Our office has kept the victim involved throughout this process.”

Inquiring minds want to know if Brown’s close relationship with another mayoral candidate, pastor Tim Findley, who is running against Greenberg, led to the shooting. But Findley believes his rivalry with Greenberg had nothing to do with it.

“Quintez is a son of the city,” Findley told The Post. “He’s brilliant but we know there were emotional issues. It’s very sad because what I saw was a bright shining star. He represented what we wanted to see in our young people.”

“He needs to get mental health support,” Chanelle Helm, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter in Louisville who has known Brown since age 16, told The Post “but declined to be more specific about his issues,” per the report.

Prior to the shooting Brown suffered a “mental breakdown” and had not slept for “days or weeks,” said his lawyer, Rob Eggert.

Brown is currently confined to his father’s home, according to the report.