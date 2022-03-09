Wednesday, March 9, 2022
HomeMusicHip Hop
Hip Hop

Diddy Reacts to Da Band’s Freddy P Trashing Him, Babs Bunny Responds [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Da Band
Sean P. Diddy Combs and Da Band during Sean P. Diddy Combs Introduces the Release of Da Band’s Album Too Hot for TV at Circuit City in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

*Sean Combs appears to have responded to a viral video by former Da Band member Freddy P who blames the hip-hop mogul for making him suicidal. 

In the video, Freddy P trashes Diddy for allegedly “sending him back to the hood” and not paying the group members after featuring on MTV’s “Making the Band” reality show back in the day. 

During an interview with The Neighborhood Talk, Freddy, 41, said he despises Diddy for making “me hate life so much.” He added, “I don’t care about death.”

“Puffy you ain’t never had a talent in your life, man. Somebody gave you opportunity to open the door and find talent,” Freddy said in reference to Diddy’s Making the Band program. Check out his full video message below. 

READ MORE: Quincy Brown (Diddy’s Son) Calls Out JetBlue Pilot for ‘Dragging’ Him Off Plane | WATCH

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Freddy P (@imfreddypee)

As reported by RADAR, Freddy appeared on three seasons of the show between 2002 and 2004 but Diddy curbed him for the third season. Freddy has been relatively silent ever since. He is now accusing Diddy of exploiting him. 

“His recipe, to me, has been signing poor people with a story. If you look over the history of all the artists, he just signs poor people with a story and gets paid off peoples’ stories,” said Freddy, whose real name is Frederick Watson. “Cause you not from that, you not from the hood, you can’t tell these stories. You didn’t come up like we came up, you aint never had no talent, you got $900 million from standing on people’s backs and exploiting people.”

“His whole recipe is that, sign people with a story, ‘I’m gonna get paid off them, send them back to the good, then find the next one,’” Freddy continued. 

After Freddy dropped the tearful video, Diddy’s response was anything but sympathetic. 

“STOP ALL YOUR CRYING, BITCHING & MOANING. HUSTLE HARDER OR GET THE F*CK OUT OF OUR WAY. – LOVE,” Combs posted on his Instagram Stories.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

Meanwhile, Freddy’s bandmate Lynese “Babs Bunny” Wiley, has addressed his recent criticism against Diddy. 

“Each of us had our own situation when we left Bad Boy,” Babs said in a recent interview with MRECKTV. “A lot of the stuff I agree with him with. A lot of the stuff, it’s not that I don’t agree [but] I might say I can’t really relate, you know what I mean? But we all went through the same process, we all had the same contracts, we all was in the same house, we all was on the same stage. And so—at the end of the day—we all had that same situation happen as far as when it comes down to business.”

She was also asked about her time on “Making the Band,” and made clear she didn’t find the experience as nightmarish as Freddy.

“I would definitely not say it was my worst nightmare,” Babs said. “I could say it was a dream come true, it was dreams coming true with nightmares in and out. … For me, that was my experience. I was a sponge. And no matter with all the negative things over the years, I just tried to focus on all of the positive things that I learned.”

Watch her full interview via the YouTube clip below.

Previous articleThe Story of NASCAR’s First Black Driver (Wendell Scott) is Now An NFT!
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO