Diddy Reacts to Da Band’s Freddy P Trashing Him, Babs Bunny Responds [VIDEO]

*Sean Combs appears to have responded to a viral video by former Da Band member Freddy P who blames the hip-hop mogul for making him suicidal.

In the video, Freddy P trashes Diddy for allegedly “sending him back to the hood” and not paying the group members after featuring on MTV’s “Making the Band” reality show back in the day.

During an interview with The Neighborhood Talk, Freddy, 41, said he despises Diddy for making “me hate life so much.” He added, “I don’t care about death.”

“Puffy you ain’t never had a talent in your life, man. Somebody gave you opportunity to open the door and find talent,” Freddy said in reference to Diddy’s Making the Band program. Check out his full video message below.

As reported by RADAR, Freddy appeared on three seasons of the show between 2002 and 2004 but Diddy curbed him for the third season. Freddy has been relatively silent ever since. He is now accusing Diddy of exploiting him.

“His recipe, to me, has been signing poor people with a story. If you look over the history of all the artists, he just signs poor people with a story and gets paid off peoples’ stories,” said Freddy, whose real name is Frederick Watson. “Cause you not from that, you not from the hood, you can’t tell these stories. You didn’t come up like we came up, you aint never had no talent, you got $900 million from standing on people’s backs and exploiting people.”

“His whole recipe is that, sign people with a story, ‘I’m gonna get paid off them, send them back to the good, then find the next one,’” Freddy continued.

After Freddy dropped the tearful video, Diddy’s response was anything but sympathetic.

“STOP ALL YOUR CRYING, BITCHING & MOANING. HUSTLE HARDER OR GET THE F*CK OUT OF OUR WAY. – LOVE,” Combs posted on his Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Freddy’s bandmate Lynese “Babs Bunny” Wiley, has addressed his recent criticism against Diddy.

“Each of us had our own situation when we left Bad Boy,” Babs said in a recent interview with MRECKTV. “A lot of the stuff I agree with him with. A lot of the stuff, it’s not that I don’t agree [but] I might say I can’t really relate, you know what I mean? But we all went through the same process, we all had the same contracts, we all was in the same house, we all was on the same stage. And so—at the end of the day—we all had that same situation happen as far as when it comes down to business.”

She was also asked about her time on “Making the Band,” and made clear she didn’t find the experience as nightmarish as Freddy.

“I would definitely not say it was my worst nightmare,” Babs said. “I could say it was a dream come true, it was dreams coming true with nightmares in and out. … For me, that was my experience. I was a sponge. And no matter with all the negative things over the years, I just tried to focus on all of the positive things that I learned.”

