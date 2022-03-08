Russell Westbrook’s Wife Slams Lakers Haters Over ‘Death Wishes’ to Family

*Russell Westbrook and his wife Nina are speaking out about the death threats they are receiving from Lakers fans.

On Monday, Nina unleashed a series of tweets about the harassment and death threats directed at her family. The hate seems to stem from Lakers fans being disgruntled over Westbrook’s issues on the team.

Here’s more from Lakers Daily:

When Russell Westbrook was traded to the Lakers during the offseason, the move was expected by many to provide a major boost to the championship hopes of the team. Instead, the Lakers have struggled all season long. Part of those woes can be attributed to injuries suffered by key players. Additionally, Russell Westbrook has had issues throughout the season in his efforts to establish chemistry with his teammates.

Nina revealed in a series of tweets Monday that she’s been “harassed on a daily basis.”

Russell Westbrook on criticism sparking a response from his wife: “She’s reached a point and my family has reached a point where it’s really weighing on them and it’s very unfortunate just for me personally because this is just a game. This is not end all be all…” pic.twitter.com/1CyoOh9DyR — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 8, 2022

In one tweet she wrote, “It’s very important to understand the difference between name calling and ‘telling one’s truth.’ It’s even more important when you have a platform and a network to share your ‘truths’ with millions of people,” Westbrook wrote. “It requires a certain level of responsibility.”

In a follow-up tweet she said, “I don’t do the things that I do to receive attention, to get clicks, or for show. This is not a game to me. Basketball is a game. This is my life, my children’s lives, and my families life. Shaming anyone for any reason is never the answer.”

She concluded with, “My hope is that the amazing and talented players that come after him don’t have to be subjected to this type of shaming, name-calling, and public scrutiny for playing the game that they love.”

Russell Westbrook continues to explain what he and his family have gone through regarding criticism in his first year with the Lakers: pic.twitter.com/YH629V3IRG — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 8, 2022

Westbrook spoke about his wife Nina’s recent comments, saying “I 100% stand behind my wife and… it’s not just about this year.”

He added, “Right now, she’s reached a point and my family has reached a point to where it’s really weighing on them and it’s very unfortunate just for me personally because this is just a game. This is not end all be all. When it comes to basketball I don’t mind the criticism of missing and making shots but the moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue.”

His wife previously called out Skip Bayless for criticizing Russell on his show FS1’s Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, and blocking her on Twitter.”

In his response, Skip said he never blocked Nina and added, “I welcome your criticism and appreciate your defending your husband. But I will continue to tell the truth as I see it.”