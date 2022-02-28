Monday, February 28, 2022
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

A&E Announces James Brown Docuseries From Mick Jagger and Questlove

By Ny MaGee
0

James Brown – Gettyimages

*A&E has announced a docuseries about the life and legacy of James Brown that will premiere next year.

Directed by Deborah Riley Draper, the four-part documentary event titled “James Brown: Say it Loud” is timed to coincide with what would have been Brown’s 90th birthday, Urban Hollywood reports. 

Executive producers include Mick Jagger, Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson, Peter Afterman, David Blackman, Victoria Pearman, Tariq ‘Black Thought’ Trotter, Shawn Gee, Zarah Zohlman and Charlie Cohen.

“I am thrilled to be producing the four-part documentary series with A&E delving into the fascinating life of James Brown,” Jagger said in a statement. “He was a brilliant performer who inspired me from the beginning and was deeply committed to the Civil Rights movement. I have always admired James and learned so much from him. I look forward to bringing the series to life.”

READ MORE: James Brown’s Estate Sold for $90 Million After 15-year Battle

“The life of James Brown is significant not only to understand his immense musical impact, which inspires us and other artists to this day, but also for the deep and lasting impression he has had on American culture,” added Thompson and Trotter. “Brown’s life is a crucial and timely story of struggle, redemption, and self-identity and we are honored to have the chance to share it.”

Here’s the official description: “Across four hours, ‘James Brown: Say it Loud’ traces the intense highs and lows of James Brown’s life and career from a 7th grade drop-out arrested for armed robbery in the Jim Crow era South to an entertainment legend whose words, songs, style and moves inspired musical revolutions and molded a nation’s view of Black pride and Black masculinity. Consistently facing obstacles and unbelievable odds, the documentary details how Brown persevered through decades of personal demons, racial injustice and career setbacks to find redemption and become one of the most celebrated and influential artists of the 20th century. ‘James Brown: Say It Loud’ is a definitive look at a complicated life and a reflection on the immense impact Brown continues to have as a musical and cultural trailblazer.

The series  is produced by Inaudible Films in association with Polygram Entertainment for A&E Network.

“James Brown: Say it Loud” will premiere on A&E in 2023.

Previous articleNicole Scherzinger Dances to ‘Buttons’ In Skimpy Blue Bikini [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO