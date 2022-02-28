A&E Announces James Brown Docuseries From Mick Jagger and Questlove

*A&E has announced a docuseries about the life and legacy of James Brown that will premiere next year.

Directed by Deborah Riley Draper, the four-part documentary event titled “James Brown: Say it Loud” is timed to coincide with what would have been Brown’s 90th birthday, Urban Hollywood reports.

Executive producers include Mick Jagger, Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson, Peter Afterman, David Blackman, Victoria Pearman, Tariq ‘Black Thought’ Trotter, Shawn Gee, Zarah Zohlman and Charlie Cohen.

“I am thrilled to be producing the four-part documentary series with A&E delving into the fascinating life of James Brown,” Jagger said in a statement. “He was a brilliant performer who inspired me from the beginning and was deeply committed to the Civil Rights movement. I have always admired James and learned so much from him. I look forward to bringing the series to life.”

“The life of James Brown is significant not only to understand his immense musical impact, which inspires us and other artists to this day, but also for the deep and lasting impression he has had on American culture,” added Thompson and Trotter. “Brown’s life is a crucial and timely story of struggle, redemption, and self-identity and we are honored to have the chance to share it.”

Here’s the official description: “Across four hours, ‘James Brown: Say it Loud’ traces the intense highs and lows of James Brown’s life and career from a 7th grade drop-out arrested for armed robbery in the Jim Crow era South to an entertainment legend whose words, songs, style and moves inspired musical revolutions and molded a nation’s view of Black pride and Black masculinity. Consistently facing obstacles and unbelievable odds, the documentary details how Brown persevered through decades of personal demons, racial injustice and career setbacks to find redemption and become one of the most celebrated and influential artists of the 20th century. ‘James Brown: Say It Loud’ is a definitive look at a complicated life and a reflection on the immense impact Brown continues to have as a musical and cultural trailblazer.

The series is produced by Inaudible Films in association with Polygram Entertainment for A&E Network.

“James Brown: Say it Loud” will premiere on A&E in 2023.