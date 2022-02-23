Charlamagne Tha God & Alesha Renee to Host 2022 AAFCA Awards March 2

*Los Angeles, CA – The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) has announced that media king Charlamagne Tha God (The Breakfast Club) and actress Alesha Reneé (The Rich & the Ruthless) will host the 13th AAFCA Awards on March 2 in its first live gathering since 2020.

Winners of this year’s AAFCA Awards include “King Richard” stars Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress, as well as “Respect” star Jennifer Hudson for Best Actress and “The Harder They Fall” for Best Film.

“AAFCA is thrilled to have Charlamagne host the 13th edition of the AAFCA Awards. We look forward to him sharing his unique perspective on pop culture throughout the evening. We are also happy to welcome the multitalented Alesha Reneé who we know will add her own sparkle to the evening,” shared AAFCA President/CEO Gil Robertson.

Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey is a multimedia mogul, Radio Hall of Fame inductee, and best-selling author. He cohosts The Breakfast Club, which drives in over 4.5 million listeners daily, as well as hosts Tha God’s Honest Truth, a late-night show on Comedy Central he co-created with Stephen Colbert.

With nearly two decades at the pulse of culture in TV and Radio, Charlamagne has been able to grow his media empire through several partnerships including The Black Effect Podcast Network. SBH Productions, his scripted audio company with renowned comedian, actor, and writer, Kevin Hart; and Black Privilege Publishing, his publishing imprint at Simon & Schuster. He is also an executive producer for numerous television and film projects, as well as the author of The New York Times Best Seller Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It and the nationally best-selling book, Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks on Me.

Because of his deep passion for mental health, especially in the Black community, Charlamagne founded the Mental Wealth Alliance. MWA is a forward-thinking foundation created to destigmatize, accelerate, and provide trailblazing mental health outreach and care across the U.S. while building an unprecedented long-term system of generational support for Black communities.

“It is a privilege and an honor to be hosting this year’s AAFCA Awards, an award show for us, by us. I look forward to this celebration of Blackness,” said Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey.

His co-host Alesha Reneé is both a TV personality, accomplished podcaster and actress who is known for cohosting BET’s classic music countdown interview show, “106 and Park,” as well as her popular “Podsauce” podcast getting up close and personal with content from the medium, and an actress, particularly for her role as Calysta Jeffries in “The Rich & the Ruthless.”

“The pandemic, with its various variants, has been a difficult time for us all, which is another reason why we so look forward to congregating safely at the beautiful SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills March 2 to celebrate the strong content and performances with diversity and inclusion as its core that have helped us through. As AAFCA preps for our 20-year-anniversary in 2023, with many surprise announcements planned along the way, we could not be more pleased to launch that highly anticipated yearlong celebration with our signature AAFCA Awards,” said Robertson.

For more information on the 13th AAFCA Awards and AAFCA in general, visit aafca.com. Also follow @aafca on Instagram and @theaafca on Twitter.

ABOUT AAFCA

Established in 2003, AAFCA is the premiere body of Black film critics in the world, actively reviewing film and television, with a particular emphasis on entertainment that includes the Black experience and storytellers from the African Diaspora. The organization’s primary mission is to cultivate understanding, appreciation and advancement of the contributions of African descended talent to cinematic and television culture – from the artistic and technical legends of the past to the still unimagined breakthroughs of future generations. AAFCA members are a geographically diverse cross-section of journalists, covering all genres of the cinematic arts, while representing multiple mediums – including print, TV, radio, broadcast and online. Collectively, they reach a worldwide audience in excess of 100 million. As a non-profit organization, AAFCA is committed to numerous educational and philanthropic efforts, particularly those that foster and celebrate diversity and inclusion. For more information on AAFCA and its programs visit AAFCA.com.

source: Perception PR