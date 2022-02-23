Wednesday, February 23, 2022
HomeNews
News

T.I. Claps Back At Godfrey After Comedian Mocks Rapper’s Comedy Set [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

T.I. and Godfrey comedy beef
T.I. and Godfrey — Instagram, YouTube

*T.I. has embarked on a new career journey as a stand-up comedian and comic veteran Godfrey is not impressed.

In a recent interview, Godfrey spoke about being the headliner at a recent stand-up show and after his set, T.I. went on after him “and that’s a no-no, according to Godfrey,” per HotNewHipHop, so Godfrey opted not to watch the rapper’s set.

“As a headliner, no one is supposed to go up after you,” he said on an episode of his In Godfrey We Trust podcast.

Hear Godfrey’s full comments via the YouTube clip below.

READ MORE: Funnyman Godfrey Laments Bill Cosby’s Demise: ‘He Made Black People Look Good!’ – WATCH

T.I. caught wind of his remarks and hopped on Instagram Live to clap back.

“Bruh, I’m not your opponent,” the rapper said. “You been doing this and how long you been doing it and for somebody to come on after you headlining. Hey, bruh you know how many of these comedians there is out there rapping right now? You know how many comedians there is doing rap? I’ve been rapping since I was eight years old bruh. It took me… probably twenty years to god damn get where I wanted to be. You dig what I’m saying?”

T.I. told Godfrey that if he had taken a moment to watch his set, he would have heard him tell the crowd that he’s “not a comedian,” but “a superstar.”

“You said in your little interview is you said that he’s not a comedian and had you taken the time to come to the stage what you said that you would not do and you should not do, but I disagree, you would have heard in my set I said ‘I am not a comedian, I’m a superstar.’ There’s a difference.”

“What you are failing to do is recognize something, someone who could be an ally, someone who could be an asset, someone who could add value, and you misrepresenting that as opposition,” T.I. said during Monday’s IG Live session.

T.I. also noted that it took him 20 years to reach fame in the rap game, and now he’s trying something new.

“That’s why I’m King of the South today, because I took it that serious,” said T.I. “They said I couldn’t do it.”

Check out his response via the Instagram clip below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Previous articleKerry Washington Honors Rosa Parks by Recreating Her Mugshot
Next articleMelanin Desperation: Now White Girls Are Inhaling Dangerous Tanning Nasal Spray to Darken Skin (Video)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play...

JillMunroe - 0
Corey Hawkins is an actor that has shown a lot of range in the projects he selects. His latest Apple Original film, "The Tragedy of...
denzel washington

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe - 0
Denzel Washington's latest Apple Original film, "The Tragedy of Macbeth," is based on the classic Shakespeare play. The 67-year-old actor stars in the daring...
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday night, Denzel Washington was given a heartwarming gift from the ABC host - a woman from...
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete...

denzel washington chadwick boseman

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO