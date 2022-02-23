T.I. Claps Back At Godfrey After Comedian Mocks Rapper’s Comedy Set [VIDEO]

“Bruh, I’m not your opponent,” the rapper said. “You been doing this and how long you been doing it and for somebody to come on after you headlining. Hey, bruh you know how many of these comedians there is out there rapping right now? You know how many comedians there is doing rap? I’ve been rapping since I was eight years old bruh. It took me… probably twenty years to god damn get where I wanted to be. You dig what I’m saying?”

T.I. told Godfrey that if he had taken a moment to watch his set, he would have heard him tell the crowd that he’s “not a comedian,” but “a superstar.”

“You said in your little interview is you said that he’s not a comedian and had you taken the time to come to the stage what you said that you would not do and you should not do, but I disagree, you would have heard in my set I said ‘I am not a comedian, I’m a superstar.’ There’s a difference.”

“What you are failing to do is recognize something, someone who could be an ally, someone who could be an asset, someone who could add value, and you misrepresenting that as opposition,” T.I. said during Monday’s IG Live session.

T.I. also noted that it took him 20 years to reach fame in the rap game, and now he’s trying something new.

“That’s why I’m King of the South today, because I took it that serious,” said T.I. “They said I couldn’t do it.”

Check out his response via the Instagram clip below.