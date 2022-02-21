Monday, February 21, 2022
‘Martin’ Cast to Reunite for 30th Anniversary Special

By Ny MaGee
‘Martin’ cast

*The cast of “Martin” is set to reunite for a special set to air on BET+.

Starring comedian Martin Lawrence, the comedy series was one of the highest-rated sitcoms during its run from 1992 to 1997. Tisha Campbell played Martin’s girlfriend in the series and Tichina Arnold played her bestie, Pam.

The Fox sitcom is going to celebrate its 30th anniversary this year with a reunion special on BET+, set to be filmed on Feb. 20 with Affion Crockett as host. Entertainment Weekly reports that Lawrence, Campbell, Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II will participate in the filming. Their co-star, late actor Thomas Mikal Ford, who died in 2016, is expected to be honored during the reunion.

“To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing,” Lawrence said. “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.”

Meanwhile, Tisha and Arnold previously shot down any hope of a “Martin” reboot series.

Campbell and Arnold appeared on the “Tamron Hall Show” last year and said it is unlikely that the beloved comedy will make a return to the small screen.

“It’s something that we wanted to happen,” Arnold said. “It’s something that we tried very hard for it to happen, but the way it looks to me, realistically, it’s not going to happen. Not unless it’s an animation.”

She added that “a show can never be a reboot without the original cast.” 

“Tommy is no longer with us… This show is never going to be the same, it’s never and some things are best left alone,” Arnold said. 

Hear more from the ladies via the YouTube clip above.

Martin Lawrence reportedly quit his own show due to the sexual harassment lawsuit that Campbell filed against him in 1997. At the time, he denied all the allegations.

Per People, Campbell sued Lawrence and the show’s producers for “repeated and escalating sexual harassment, sexual battery, verbal abuse and related threats” in 1997. The two later reconciled.

Martin is one of the most beloved sitcoms in our community, both because it is hugely entertaining and because it played a pivotal role in changing the narrative of Black voices in entertainment and in culture through the portrayal of young, ambitious Black leads and healthy Black relationships,” said Scott Mills, CEO of BET. “Decades later, that representation is still just as important, which is why we’re so excited to honor a series that put Black culture front and center on our platform that embraces Black culture everyday.”

The “Martin” reunion special will air later this year. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

