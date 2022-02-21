Monday, February 21, 2022
Kanye West Facing Criminal Charges in LA for Attacking Fan [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Ye (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

*Kanye West (aka Ye) could face criminal charges for allegedly punching a fan seeking an autograph. 

Per TMZ, “… cops have nearly completed their investigation into the case, and will soon ship their findings off to the L.A. City Attorney’s Office, who will decide on whether to file any criminal charges against Kanye.”

 According to the report, paparazzi video of the January incident and witness statements is enough evidence for a criminal charge. Watch the clip below. 

The rapper’s busy schedule is the reason why he has not been interviewed by the police, according to the report.  

READ MORE: Kanye West Drops Kid Cudi From ‘Donda 2’ Album Amid Pete Davidson Feud

Meanwhile, we previously reported that Ye wants a cut of the earnings that the paparazzi make from his image. He explained as much last month during a run-in with photographers in Miami, Complex reports

“Right now y’all get to shoot us without having to pay. I’mma change that,” he said as he was leaving the airport. “I’m not saying it in a negative way. It’s just like, right now, it’s just really one-sided. You guys can follow us, you guys can stand [outside] a hotel at any given time—you don’t give us any percentage of what you’re making off of us, off of our kids, and I’m gonna change that.”

Kanye went on to explain that he owns his image, so he’s entitled to money made from his image.

“We all gotta make money together … It can’t be a one-sided thing,” he said. “Look, if I’m just with my kids, I say I don’t want you to shoot me, then that’s just something y’all gotta respect … We can get that money together, but we gotta have a conversation.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

