Trailer Drops for NBC’s ‘Law & Order’ Reboot Starring Anthony Anderson [WATCH]

*NBC has dropped the trailer for the much-anticipated return of “Law & Order” — which sees former cast members Anthony Anderson (Kevin Bernard), Sam Waterston (Jack McCoy) and Camryn Manheim (Kate Dixon) reprising their roles.

Per PEOPLE, franchise newcomers include Hugh Dancy (Nolan Price), Jeffrey Donovan (Frank Cosgrove) and Odelya Halevi (Samantha Maroun).

According to a statement from series creator Dick Wolf and his Wolf Entertainment, the series will return to NBC for Season 21, and “will continue where the show left off in 2010, with the classic format that explores two separate, yet equally important groups: ‘the police who investigate crimes and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.’

“There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true,” Dick Wolf said in the statement. “This is mine.”

The original is back. Ready for their stories? pic.twitter.com/ve66wvlgaM — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) February 12, 2022

“Law & Order” aired from 1990 until 2010 and earned 50 Emmy nominations. The series launched several spinoffs, including the latest addition to the franchise, “Law & Order: Organized Crime” with Christopher Meloni.

During the NBC panel at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, Anthony Anderson said of this return to the franchise, “…for me it felt like no time had passed at all. Just, you know, getting the call from Dick and having the conversation with him. Actually, I called Dick once I found out the show was coming back, and he was excited to hear from me, to hear that I would be interested in doing it. And returning to the streets of New York, returning to our sound stages and that squad room and donning that badge, Badge No. 1901, was just, like, sitting in a well-worn saddle. It gripped you just right and was comfortable. So it was fairly easy for me.”

He added, “…ending eight seasons on our show “black-ish” and coming back to an iconic show in “Law & Order” was a no-brainer for me. You know, hopefully, 20 years from now people will be clamoring to come back to the “black-ish” reboot and hopefully I’m around for that. But leaving one great show to go back to another great show, I jumped at the opportunity to do it. And I thought it would have been a foolish move for me not to come back to a show that I’m such a fan of and that I have the opportunity of working on for almost two and a half years ten years ago. And, you know, to know that Sam was coming back and I would be back and we would be the two familiar faces on the show and to welcome all the new people that we have on the screen right now was definitely a plus for me in coming back as well.”

Speaking to PEOPLE about the show’s return, Anderson said “I feel great being back within the Wolf Entertainment family and being on the mothership. I think had we not been unceremoniously canceled 10-plus years ago, I think the show would still be on the air and we’d be going into our 31st, 32nd season. That’s what I like to think and believe and it feels great to be back.”

“I feel privileged honored, really excited and terrified,” said Manheim of her return while Waterson, added “It feels absolutely great. Better than I could have ever imagined.”

“Law & Order” premieres on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.