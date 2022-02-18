Friday, February 18, 2022
HomeNews
News

Trailer Drops for NBC’s ‘Law & Order’ Reboot Starring Anthony Anderson [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

*NBC has dropped the trailer for the much-anticipated return of “Law & Order” — which sees former cast members Anthony Anderson (Kevin Bernard), Sam Waterston (Jack McCoy) and Camryn Manheim (Kate Dixon) reprising their roles.

Per PEOPLE, franchise newcomers include Hugh Dancy (Nolan Price), Jeffrey Donovan (Frank Cosgrove) and Odelya Halevi (Samantha Maroun).

According to a statement from series creator Dick Wolf and his Wolf Entertainment, the series will return to NBC for Season 21, and “will continue where the show left off in 2010, with the classic format that explores two separate, yet equally important groups: ‘the police who investigate crimes and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.’

“There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true,” Dick Wolf said in the statement. “This is mine.”

Check out the trailer above.

READ MORE: Original ‘Law & Order’ to Return and Pick Up ‘Where Show Left Off’ 11 Years Ago

“Law & Order” aired from 1990 until 2010 and earned 50 Emmy nominations. The series launched several spinoffs, including the latest addition to the franchise, “Law & Order: Organized Crime” with Christopher Meloni. 

During the NBC panel at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, Anthony Anderson said of this return to the franchise, “…for me it felt like no time had passed at all. Just, you know, getting the call from Dick and having the conversation with him. Actually, I called Dick once I found out the show was coming back, and he was excited to hear from me, to hear that I would be interested in doing it. And returning to the streets of New York, returning to our sound stages and that squad room and donning that badge, Badge No. 1901, was just, like, sitting in a well-worn saddle.  It gripped you just right and was comfortable.  So it was fairly easy for me.”

He added, “…ending eight seasons on our show “black-ish” and coming back to an iconic show in “Law & Order” was a no-brainer for me.  You know, hopefully, 20 years from now people will be clamoring to come back to the “black-ish” reboot and hopefully I’m around for that. But leaving one great show to go back to another great show, I jumped at the opportunity to do it. And I thought it would have been a foolish move for me not to come back to a show that I’m such a fan of and that I have the opportunity of working on for almost two and a half years ten years ago.  And, you know, to know that Sam was coming back and I would be back and we would be the two familiar faces on the show and to welcome all the new people that we have on the screen right now was definitely a plus for me in coming back as well.”

Speaking to PEOPLE about the show’s return, Anderson said “I feel great being back within the Wolf Entertainment family and being on the mothership. I think had we not been unceremoniously canceled 10-plus years ago, I think the show would still be on the air and we’d be going into our 31st, 32nd season. That’s what I like to think and believe and it feels great to be back.”

“I feel privileged honored, really excited and terrified,” said Manheim of her return while Waterson, added “It feels absolutely great.  Better than I could have ever imagined.” 

“Law & Order” premieres on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Previous articleTotally Twisted! 🙁 Teacher Admits Giving Kids Cupcakes Laced with Husband’s Sperm
Next articleDonald Glover Says ‘Death Is Natural’ After Network Confirms ‘Atlanta’ to End with Season 4
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO