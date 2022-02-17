NFL Hires Ex-AG Loretta Lynch As Rep in Brian Flores Racial Lawsuit

*A former US Attorney General has been hired by the NFL to help defend it against a major class-action lawsuit.

That former US Attorney General is Loretta Lynch and she will be the National Football League’s side in a highly publicized racial discrimination case. That case, bb brought by ex-Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, has him suing the league for racial discrimination after being overlooked for job openings

There are only 2 Black head coaches in the league which is made up of 32 teams and 70 percent of the players are Black.

Lynch, a Harvard grad, is the first Black Female Attorney General in US history. She was appointed by former President Barack Obama.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: EUR Video News: Pulled Over Car Violently Crashed into by Another | WATCH