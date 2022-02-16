Wednesday, February 16, 2022
EUR Video News: Pulled Over Car Violently Crashed into by Another | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Car in Denver gets hit
This car is about to get violently HIT

*It’s dangerous out there! The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has released a truly dramatic dashcam video that shows without a doubt the importance of highway safety.

In the video, on a stretch of I-25 near Denver trooper can be seen pulling a driver over. After the officer speaks to the driver he returns to his cruiser.

And then, seconds later, out of NOWHERE the car that was stopped is violently smashed and sent flying forward several yards.

Despite the impact, CSP said there were no serious injuries. The driver who caused the crash was cited for careless driving, according to The Gazette.

Fisher Jack

