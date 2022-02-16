Naturi Naughton’s Fiancé Enforced One-Year ‘No Sex’ Rule

*Naturi Naughton is set to tie the knot with her boo-thang Two Lewis, a man she has kept on the low until now.

In a new interview with ESSENCE magazine, the “Power Book II: Ghost” star explained why she decided to keep mum about their relationship. She also shared details about her upcoming nuptials and her fiancee’s relationship with her daughter Zuri.

“For me it was important to be cautious about sharing it, especially at the beginning of our engagement, so we could focus on that bonding time,” she told ESSENCE about her relationship with Lewis. “Sometimes in the industry people put their opinions on things and make you feel like you need their opinion, and I don’t.”

Naturi and her fiancé met through her “Power” co-star Omari Hardwick.

“Omari spoke so highly of Two to me. I don’t even know that he was trying to hook us up,” she recalled. “I think he was just trying to put us together musically. I don’t think it was intentional. But to this day Omari’s like, ‘I knew this was what you needed!’”

Naughton added, “I can be a challenge and he knows Two’s the man for the challenge.”

According to the report, Two enforced a one-year no-sex rule while getting to know her.

“I have that one-year rule where I want to build a friendship and build something I could see lasting for a long time,” he told the publication. “I was very impressed that she waited this time out. We learned each other, prayed with each other, went to church with each other, and just developed this real foundation and connection and friendship.”

Naughton added, “I had to accept that the same way women have standards, men, especially a good man, do too,” she said.

“The way he emphasized our relationship with God, our relationship with ourselves, just being able to do things that weren’t about the physical, sex or things like that, it let me know he wanted to dig deeper level and get to know me on a spiritual and an emotional level. That was how I got more comfortable because I started to see, Wait a minute. This ain’t just for boyfriend time, this is a setup for a husband,” she continued.

When Two popped the question after one year, he involved Naturi’s 4-year-old daughter whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Ben.

“I wanted to make sure Zuri knows how she should be cared for and loved for the future,” he said. “Naturi always says I do over-the-top things and I always tell her I try do over-the-top things so [Zuri] knows not to settle for the bare minimum. I want her to have her standards high when she gets older so knows what to accept.”

Naturi admits that “It was a little scary at first,” adjusting to having a man in her house full-time.

“It took me a while to adjust to having help. To having a man in the house and a person who was there full-time with me, parenting her. I loved that Two respected Zuri’s dad and the fact that it was just Zuri and I. And I had to learn to trust again. I had to learn how to not compare Two to any past experiences.”

She continued, “I just felt like the way he stepped up as a father figure in her life and giving her a ring when he proposed, it just made me realize that it was more about the love of family and not just me alone. He really loves my daughter.”

Singer Montell Jordan will officiate the couple’s wedding this Spring. Omari will serve as Two’s best man.

“We’re just focused on what matters the most. It’s not the wedding, it’s the marriage,” Naughton said. “Even if it only was five people at our wedding and our family and parents witnessing, we would be ok. The wedding is about us and the commitment to our future.”