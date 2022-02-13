My Fame Was God’s Plan: Kanye West in ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Trailer | WATCH

*Kanye West is one of the most controversial celebrities in the world. Despite his great accomplishments in music and entrepreneurship, he has also been linked with a bunch of drama in his career.

However, self-confidence is one of the permanent things in the artist’s life. He spills around through his music lyrics and even once referred to himself as “Yeezus” in his 2013 album. Regardless of the debate that came with the name, Kanye never thought of pulling back the name even once.

He has an upcoming documentary dubbed “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” set to premiere soon. The artist has once again referred to himself as the chosen one based on the trailer.

Netflix recently released a trailer for the upcoming documentary, which explains his childhood and upbringing and his rise to fame, among other intimate things that the rapper wants his fans to know about him. The release is set to happen on 16 Feb, and most fans are looking forward to the date. The trailer shows that the artist held nothing back from his fans, including his solid faith in God. He believes that God predestined his success long ago.

According to West, his success was part of God’s plan, and he believes that God placed him in his current position for a reason and to say something. He further adds that God chose to use him while there are numerous better rappers and programmers. However, it is important to prove to God that you are worth being used – love and enjoy what you do regardless of your current job or position.

The trailer dedicated about 3 minutes of playtime and covered some stars who have previously collaborated with Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams, among others. In the short clip, it is clear that West was heavily affected by his mother, Donda’s demise in 2007, especially with the close bond they had.

The artist immensely appreciated his mom for being his guiding light, inspiration, and counselor in his moments of doubt and difficulties in the trailer. Despite his amazing childhood with his mother, it is sad that West hasn’t had the same with his daughter. One of the most difficult moments he is going through after his divorce with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, for allowing their daughter North on Tik-Tok without his consent.