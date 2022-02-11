A Conversation with Samuel L. Jackson About ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ + Trailer

*Apple TV+ has dropped the trailer for “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” the highly anticipated limited series executive produced by and starring Oscar-nominated Samuel L. Jackson, and based on the acclaimed novel by best-selling author Walter Mosley, who adapts the story for the screen and serves as executive producer.

The six-episode gripping series about family, memory and legacy will debut globally Friday, March 11 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Per press release, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” stars Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by BAFTA Award nominee Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah”). When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.

Jackson has blessed us with some dynamic, memorable, and iconic characters throughout the years, so where does Ptolemy Grey rank among the likes of Jules Winnfield (Pulp Fiction), Ordell Robbie (Jackie Brown) and Spider-Man’s Nick Fury (just to name a few)?

“That’s a difficult question because all the characters that I portray mean something to me and in the moment of doing them, they’re the most important character of the moment. And even characters that I repeat,” Jackson explained to EURweb’s Ny MaGee during the Apple TV+ panel at TCA.

Adding, “I’m here in London doing Nick Fury now. I repeat him a lot so I know who he is and he’s easy to access. Ptolemy was easy to access because I read the book a lot. I mean I read the book a lot of different times in different time periods when we were trying to deal with other people to get it made, and they wanted to make it as an hour-long or hour-and-a-half-long movie, which was impossible. And I was always banging my head against the wall about that because I never wanted to tell the story that way,” Jackson explained.

“So, Ptolemy fits into the real-life chronology of my life in terms of honoring all those people in my life who had Alzheimer’s, or all the people that I met at the places that my mom was where there were other people. Or every time I walk into a room, and I can’t remember why I walked in there, or I can’t remember the name of an actor in this movie snaps finger),” he continued.

“All those things mean something to me. So, it’s an honest and hopefully endearing assessment of the deterioration of life that a lot of us face, feel, in a personal way with someone who’s in our family or maybe people who feel themselves slipping and need to see and find a way to pull themselves back. So, it’s right there,” said Jackson.

In addition to Jackson and Fishback, the Apple Original series features Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (“Coyote,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood”), Damon Gupton (“Black Lightning,” “Bates Motel”), Marsha Stephanie Blake (“I Am Your Woman,” “When They See Us”), Walton Goggins (“Justified,” “The Unicorn”), and Omar Miller (“The Unicorn,” “Ballers”).

Alongside Mosley and Jackson, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” is executive produced by Mosley’s producing partner Diane Houslin, Ramin Bahrani, Eli Selden and David Levine for Anonymous Content, and Jackson’s wife LaTanya Richardson.

Watch the trailer below.