Thursday, February 3, 2022
HomeNews
News

Rihanna Shares New ‘Baby Bump’ Photo: ‘How the Gang Pulled Up to Black History Month’

By Ny MaGee
0

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky

*Rihanna has officially confirmed she is expecting her first child following reports about the singer expecting her first child. 

On Wednesday, Rihanna took to Instagram to share her first post about her pregnancy, writing, “how the gang pulled up to black history month,” alongside a selfie of her baby bump — check out the post below.

RiRi, 33, was spotted over the weekend with boyfriend/rapper ASAP Rocky in New York City, where she debuted her baby bump. Back in May, ASAP, 33, told GQ about his romance with Rihanna, calling her the “love of my life.”

At the time, he was asked by reporters how it felt to be in a committed relationship. “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” Rocky said.

READ MORE: Rihanna Expecting First Child with A$AP Rocky, Singer Shows Off Baby Bump

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Speaking about fatherhood, ASAP Rocky said starting a family is “in my destiny, absolutely.”

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very,” he said.

In photos of Rihanna’s baby bump debut, she showed off her pregnant belly in a pink Chanel puffer coat — see below. 

Rihanna preggers
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna showing off her baby bump / Twitter

We previously reported that Rihanna’s appearance at the 2021 Met Gala sparked pregnancy speculation among her fans.

The billionaire entrepreneur attended the star-studded bash with her rapper boyfriend. As reported by The YBF, RiRi’s “Balenciaga blanket dress had folks wondering if she’s carrying a mini RiRi or Rocky,” the outlet writes.

Rihanna was spotted making her way inside of her hotel prior to the gala wearing an all-black ensemble that appeared to show a plump stomach. 

ASAP Rocky confirmed his relationship with Rihanna in the GQ interview, calling her “my lady.”

The pair sparked dating rumors in 2013 when Rocky opened up for Rihanna on her Diamonds world tour. 

Previous articleJohnny Knoxville & Jeff Tremaine Dish About ‘Jackass Forever’ | WATCH
Next article‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive Clip: Egypt Will NOT Be Invited to Wedding [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Entertainment

Whoopi is ‘Livid’ Over ‘The View’ Suspension – Threatening to Quit – Or is She Just in Her Feelings?

Social Heat

Got ’em! Four Men Charged in Fatal Overdose of Actor Michael K. Williams (Pic of Sale)

Social Heat

Bad News: R. Kelly Tests Positive For COVID19 – Good News: It Gets Him 2-Week Extension for Appeal

Social Heat

Alicia Keys’ Reaction to Janet Jackson’s Crush Confession: ‘I Always Knew I was BAE’

Social Heat

They Won’t Listen – Michael Rainey Jr. Tells Ghost Fans He Won’t Be Coming Back: ‘The N***a Died!’⁠ | WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO