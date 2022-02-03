Rihanna Shares New ‘Baby Bump’ Photo: ‘How the Gang Pulled Up to Black History Month’

*Rihanna has officially confirmed she is expecting her first child following reports about the singer expecting her first child.

On Wednesday, Rihanna took to Instagram to share her first post about her pregnancy, writing, “how the gang pulled up to black history month,” alongside a selfie of her baby bump — check out the post below.

RiRi, 33, was spotted over the weekend with boyfriend/rapper ASAP Rocky in New York City, where she debuted her baby bump. Back in May, ASAP, 33, told GQ about his romance with Rihanna, calling her the “love of my life.”

At the time, he was asked by reporters how it felt to be in a committed relationship. “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” Rocky said.

Speaking about fatherhood, ASAP Rocky said starting a family is “in my destiny, absolutely.”

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very,” he said.

In photos of Rihanna’s baby bump debut, she showed off her pregnant belly in a pink Chanel puffer coat — see below.

We previously reported that Rihanna’s appearance at the 2021 Met Gala sparked pregnancy speculation among her fans.

The billionaire entrepreneur attended the star-studded bash with her rapper boyfriend. As reported by The YBF, RiRi’s “Balenciaga blanket dress had folks wondering if she’s carrying a mini RiRi or Rocky,” the outlet writes.

Rihanna was spotted making her way inside of her hotel prior to the gala wearing an all-black ensemble that appeared to show a plump stomach.

ASAP Rocky confirmed his relationship with Rihanna in the GQ interview, calling her “my lady.”

The pair sparked dating rumors in 2013 when Rocky opened up for Rihanna on her Diamonds world tour.