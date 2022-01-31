Rihanna Expecting First Child with A$AP Rocky, Singer Shows Off Baby Bump

*Rihanna has confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

As reported by PEOPLE, the couple was photographed out in New York City over the weekend, where Rihanna, 33, debuted her baby bump — check out the image above.

Back in May, A$AP Rock, 33, told GQ about his romance with the Bajan beauty, calling her the “love of my life.”

At the time, Rocky was asked by reporters how it felt to be in a committed relationship.

“So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” he said.

Speaking about fatherhood, A$AP Rocky said starting a family is “in my destiny, absolutely.”

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very,” he said.

We previously reported that the singer’s appearance at the 2021 Met Gala sparked pregnancy speculation among her fans.

The billionaire entrepreneur attended the star-studded bash with her rapper boyfriend. As reported by The YBF, RiRi’s “Balenciaga blanket dress had folks wondering if she’s carrying a mini RiRi or Rocky,” the outlet writes.

Rihanna was spotted making her way inside of her hotel prior to the gala wearing an all-black ensemble that appears to show a baby bump.

The pair sparked dating rumors in 2013 when Rocky opened up for Rihanna on her Diamonds world tour.