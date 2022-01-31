9-Year-Old Black Boy is World’s Youngest Billionaire [VIDEO]

*The world’s youngest billionaire is reportedly a 9-year-old Black boy from Lagos, Nigeria.

As reported by the UK Mirror, Mompha Junior, whose real name is Muhammed Awal Mustapha, is a social media influencer with nearly 27,000 followers on Instagram. The kid owned his first mansion at the age of six and has a fleet of supercars.

In one post of a photo captured from his private jet, Mompha Junior wrote, “Never look down on any broke nigga, Real Hustlers go broke but never stay broke ….. Hustlers are different from Ritualists!!! God Bless all Hustlers (Amin).”

The kid’s father is Ismailia Mustapha, a multimillionaire who goes by the name Mompha Snr. He often shares photos of his family’s extravagant lifestyle with his 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

#Gravitas | 9-year-old Mompha Junior from Nigeria has been dubbed the world’s youngest billionaire. Where did young Mompha earn his billions from? How are kids making multimillion-dollar empires through the internet? @palkisu tells you. pic.twitter.com/0JMSFV9VNz — WION (@WIONews) January 28, 2022

According to The Mirror, Mompha Jr.’s father bought his son a luxury mansion when he was age 6 in 2019.

“Owning your own home is one of the best feelings ever. It can’t be described in words, it can’t be quantified in money,” Mustapha wrote in an Instagram post on his son’s birthday, according to the Daily Mail.

“Homeownership is a feeling that makes life’s daily grind worth facing. It reassures you that after all the ups and downs, you have a place to go to… A place that will never judge you and always invite you with open arms.

“Congrats my son on your new home. Your birthday gift from Daddy.”

In one of Mompha’s posts, Mompha Junior and his little sister Fatima are dressed in Versace, with the caption “Expensive Little Kids.”

Mompha Snr refers to his wife as “Cash Madam” and in one video he writes: “I feel so blessed to have such a beautiful and supportive life partner like you.”

Mompha Snr owns homes in Dubai, Lagos, and the UAE, and he is currently caught up in a money laundering case, but has denied all charges against him.

As reported by Black Enterprise, he was arrested earlier this month and accused of using his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, to defraud people of more than $79 million.

Mompha reportedly faces 22 charges and is currently awaiting trial for cybercrimes and money laundering on a $468,000 bond, per the report.

The court ordered Mustapha to remain jailed until the trial.