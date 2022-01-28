Wendy Williams’ Hiatus Extended, Talk Show Announces New Guest Hosts

*Wendy Williams is not returning to host her namesake talk show, as her health-related hiatus has been extended.

As reported by PEOPLE, “The Wendy Williams Show” announced a lineup of celebrity guest hosts for the entire month of February: Michael Rapaport, Sherri Shepherd, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Bevy Smith and Terrence J.

Rapper Fat Joe and Remy Ma will co-host through Feb. 7 – 11, Smith and Terrence J will team up between Feb. 14 – 18 and Shepherd will return as co-host between Feb. 21 – 25, per the report.

A source close to “The Wendy Williams Show” revealed to The Sun that Williams has also stopped talking to production staffers. The insider said: “She hasn’t been talking to anybody, not producers, not senior producers- no one. She has disappeared and the only line of contact production has is through her manager.”

The source added, “Her manager is an ex-cop, so they like him because he can be a police man for her. He really has no control over her anyway.”

The tea spiller said Wendy has “isolated herself from everyone and isn’t talking to anybody connected to the show.”

Williams is reportedly battling Graves’ disease complications, and recovering from a breakthrough case of COVID-19. She also voluntarily checked herself into Beth Israel hospital for psychiatric care late last year.

Wendy’s younger brother Tommy Williams has shut down reports that she is wheelchair-bound and suffering from early stages of dementia.

Since Wendy’s absence late last year, numerous guest hosts have filled in on her talk show, including Leah Remini, Whitney Cummings, Dulcé Sloan, Michelle Buteau, Ms. Pat, Michael Rapaport, Bill Bellamy, Jerry Springer, Steve Wilkos, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister, Devyn Simone and Michael Yo.

“Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis,” the show said in a statement at the time. “She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

“The Wendy Williams Show” airs weekdays (check local listings).