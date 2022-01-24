WATCH Bills WR Stefon Diggs Take Out His Frustration on a Chiefs Fan Who Ran Onto the Field

*There’s always one idiot … and on Sunday, he was annihilated.

During the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs/Buffalo Bills’ epic war on Sunday, a Chiefs fan ran onto the field and charged players as they were getting set at the line of scrimmage. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs wasn’t having it.

Diggs took off toward the fella, lowered his shoulder and tackled the fan to the ground before security took over. The fan, sporting a Travis Kelce jersey, was all smiles as he was escorted off the field.

Watch below.

The idiot that ran on the field at Arrowhead got smoked by Stefon Diggs and a security guard pic.twitter.com/W7fcbxKxGM — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) January 24, 2022

Unfortunately, it might have been the highlight of the night for Diggs. The Pro Bowl wideout finished the game with three catches for just seven yards. The real Kelce for an 8-yard touchdown to cap off an overtime drive that lifted the Chiefs to a 42-36 victory. They’ll host the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday with a Super Bowl berth on the line.