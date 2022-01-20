Here is Mitch McConnell Suggesting Black People Are Not Real Americans – WATCH

*Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was trending on Twitter Thursday morning for comparing, out loud, “African-American” to “American” voters.

The Freudian slip was made at a news conference Wednesday before “Manchinema” (y’all know who they are) refused to join their party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster that was preventing the passing of critical voting rights legislation.

Reporter Pablo Manríquez asked McConnell what his message was for voters of color who are concerned about their voting rights ahead of November’s midterm elections.

“Well, the concern is misplaced,” McConnell replied. “Because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.” Watch below.

For anyone who wants the clip. Here it is. Minority Leader McConnell says the quiet part out loud. https://t.co/82sI1ehSot pic.twitter.com/0Wuf1l0icf — Brendan Egan (@bse229) January 20, 2022

Twitter exploded.

“That’s the moment @LeaderMcConnell said out loud what his actions have made clear for years: that he doesn’t consider African Americans to be Americans,” tweeted podcaster Kristen Meinzer.

“The dogwhistle just became a foghorn,” progressive commentator Brian Tyler Cohen wrote.

Bishop Talbert Swan tweeted: “I wonder what’s the difference he sees between ‘African-American voters’ and ‘Americans.’ Can’t quite put my finger on it.”

Daryl Lamont Jenkins, the executive director of the One People’s Project, an anti-fascist organization, shared Swan’s tweet, adding: “Good work, McConnell! Here I have been for the past few days saying that when conservatives say Americans they just mean conservatives, and you went “Hold my beer” on me!”

After separating Black people from real Americans, McConnell white’splained: “A recent survey, 94 percent of Americans thought it was easy to vote. This is not a problem. Turnout is up, biggest turnout since 1900… they’re being sold a bill of goods to support a Democratic effort to federalize elections… this has been a Democratic Party goal for decades.”

The Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would have expanded voting access, made Election Day a national holiday, ensured access to early voting and mail-in ballots, and more.