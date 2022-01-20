Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

Denzel Washington’s latest Apple Original film, “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” is based on the classic Shakespeare play. The 67-year-old actor stars in the daring adaptation alongside Frances McDormand, Alex Hassell, Breeden Gleeson, and Corey Hawkins.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” tells a tale of murder, ambition, betrayal, and ego. Washington shared his thoughts on the film’s themes, his beliefs in destiny and the first time he meet the late Sidney Poitier.

Macbeth (Washington) is a Scottish general who is told he will be king. Encouraged by his wife Lady Macbeth (McDormand), Macbeth lets ambition drive him to murder to gain access to the throne. Although Macbeth is older than usually portrayed in this adaptation, Washington explained that this adds to the character’s sense of desperation.

“Age was a factor in the sense that it added a sense of urgency. They (Macbeth and Lady Macbeth) are no spring chickens. If it doesn’t happen this go around, they can forget it. So they can’t wait for this kid (King Duncan played by Gleeson) to get old; they have to make something happen.”

Although Washington has been performing Shakespeare on stage and screen since he was 20-years old, there’s still a slightly different rehearsal process that goes into creating the rhythmic dialog.

“Because it’s Shakespeare, and in a sense, it’s a foreign language, we all have to work that much harder together to figure it out. Because you have to not just understand what you’re saying, you have to understand what’s being said to you. So, we came together as a real company.”

On January 6, the legendary actor Sidney Poitier – the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for his 1964 performance in “Lilies of the Field” passed away at 94. Poitier was both a friend and mentor to Washington. In 2002, when Washington and Halle Berry made history becoming the first Black actors to win Academy Awards in best actor categories, Poitier received a lifetime achievement award. In Denzel’s speech, he noted that he chased Poitier for 40 years. He shared how the two first met and how he begged the icon for a job.

“The first time I actually met him was in a bookstore on Wilshire Blvd. I was so young when I saw him in the store. I tried to act like I didn’t see him. I ran outside to my car and got my picture and resume. I brought it back in and said, ‘oh, I just happen to have my resume and photo.’ He told me, ‘no, young man, now is not the time.’ I just remember begging him for a job.”

A24 and IAC Films production of, “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” was written and directed by Joel Coen and is available on Apple TV+ now.