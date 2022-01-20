Thursday, January 20, 2022
HomeEUR Sections** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

By JillMunroe
0

Denzel Washington’s latest Apple Original film, “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” is based on the classic Shakespeare play. The 67-year-old actor stars in the daring adaptation alongside Frances McDormand, Alex Hassell, Breeden Gleeson, and Corey Hawkins.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” tells a tale of murder, ambition, betrayal, and ego. Washington shared his thoughts on the film’s themes, his beliefs in destiny and the first time he meet the late Sidney Poitier.

Macbeth (Washington) is a Scottish general who is told he will be king. Encouraged by his wife Lady Macbeth (McDormand), Macbeth lets ambition drive him to murder to gain access to the throne. Although Macbeth is older than usually portrayed in this adaptation, Washington explained that this adds to the character’s sense of desperation. 

“Age was a factor in the sense that it added a sense of urgency. They (Macbeth and Lady Macbeth) are no spring chickens. If it doesn’t happen this go around, they can forget it. So they can’t wait for this kid (King Duncan played by Gleeson) to get old; they have to make something happen.”

Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

Although Washington has been performing Shakespeare on stage and screen since he was 20-years old, there’s still a slightly different rehearsal process that goes into creating the rhythmic dialog.

“Because it’s Shakespeare, and in a sense, it’s a foreign language, we all have to work that much harder together to figure it out. Because you have to not just understand what you’re saying, you have to understand what’s being said to you. So, we came together as a real company.”

On January 6, the legendary actor Sidney Poitier – the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for his 1964 performance in “Lilies of the Field” passed away at 94. Poitier was both a friend and mentor to Washington. In 2002, when Washington and Halle Berry made history becoming the first Black actors to win Academy Awards in best actor categories, Poitier received a lifetime achievement award. In Denzel’s speech, he noted that he chased Poitier for 40 years. He shared how the two first met and how he begged the icon for a job.

“The first time I actually met him was in a bookstore on Wilshire Blvd. I was so young when I saw him in the store. I tried to act like I didn’t see him. I ran outside to my car and got my picture and resume. I brought it back in and said, ‘oh, I just happen to have my resume and photo.’ He told me, ‘no, young man, now is not the time.’ I just remember begging him for a job.”

A24 and IAC Films production of, “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” was written and directed by Joel Coen and is available on Apple TV+ now.

Previous articleGeorgia to Pay Black Women $850 Per Month To Combat Wealth Gap
Next articleNetworks Expected to Battle Over Gayle King When Her CBS Contract Ends
JillMunroe

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Fisher Jack -

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

Salaries of Will Smith, The Rock, Denzel and Other Black Stars Revealed

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO