African Cup of Nations – Modern Day Pharaoh, Mohamed Salah’s Call of Duty

*Pharaoh is the common title used for the monarchs of ancient Egypt in North Africa, the bedrock of civilization.

The Pharaohs of Ancient Egypt were supreme leaders of the land. They were kings or emperors. Let’s skip to the present day. Egypt’s national football team is nicknamed “The Pharaohs.”

One noted footballer playing for Egypt at the ongoing African Cup of Nations is a football sensation Mohamed Salah and OUR ROOTS throws the spotlight on him.

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning British-Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator is an artist of African diaspora. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated at UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and has held a virtual OUR ROOTS cartoon workshop for SMITHSONIAN- National Museum of African Art, Washington D.C. His image of Fela Kuti was used as a backdrop in the Burna Boy’s mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye”. — [email protected]