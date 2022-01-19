Wednesday, January 19, 2022
HomeNews
News

Rihanna Fans Outraged Over ‘Disrespectful’ MLK Banner on Twitter

By Ny MaGee
0

Rihanna’s MLK Banner

*Rihanna caught some major heat from fans on MLK Day for using a photoshopped image of Martin Luther King as her Twitter header. 

The altered image shows the beloved civil rights icon sporting gold grills and diamond earrings. Rihanna has been using the banner since last February and refuses to change it. The photo sparked renewed outage on Monday, MLK Day. 

As reported by Meaww, one user tweeted, “Dear: @rihanna This is disrespectful. Take it down. As a non African American you have no idea what this man meant to us. He gave his life for ours. #mlk #MartinLutherKingJr”

READ MORE: Ari Fletcher Deserved to be Dropped from Rihanna’s Savage Fenty Says LisaRaye: ‘She’s Immature’ | WATCH

Another commented, “Hey @rihanna could you change your banner doesn’t show MLK in good taste.” Per the report, a third user added, “Is #Rihanna trying to get canceled today.” 

Another fan noted, “#SymbolismMatters This is how @rihanna honors MLK to 104.1 million followers? Screams No Respect & IGNORANCE! So disappointed!”

Meanwhile, some fans didn’t agree with the backlash calling it “fake outrage.”

One user tweeted, “Folk been making club flyers for the last two decades on MLK day and now y’all wanna get mad at Rihanna for posting that…fake outrage is real. Plus that picture is mad old,” while another said, “I don’t know why people mad at @rihanna for just because she have a picture of #MLK with a grill on his teeth. But I don’t see them going after other people that’s posting up MLK with a du-rag. Smh keep doing you RiRi.”

Do you think RiRi’s photoshop image of MLK is disrespectful? Sound off in the comments.

Previous articleFormer Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and Wife Are Expecting a Baby Boy
Next article‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ Residency Begins Feb. 25 in Las Vegas | VIDEOs
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Fisher Jack -

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Ny MaGee -
Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

Salaries of Will Smith, The Rock, Denzel and Other Black Stars Revealed

Denzel Washington’s Continued of Support Wiley College – Actor Makes 4th $100k Installment

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO