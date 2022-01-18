Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Excessive! Cop Shoots Dog SEVEN TIMES After Barking Complaint | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*A Miami-Dade police officer is currently under investigation after a home ring camera captured him shooting and killing a family dog.

In the footage, one of the residents and an officer are seen having a discussion. When the resident goes back inside the house, two dogs run out. An American Bully dog walks up to the officers, barking. One of the officers takes out his gun and shoots at the dog seven times.

“This incident did not have had to happen if the officer had been properly trained. We must do better to protect our 4-legged family members,” the Miami Coalition Against Breed Specific Legislation said in a statement. “This 8-month-old puppy, Alpha, displayed no aggression and did not deserve to die like this.”

According to NBCMiami, an animal rights group is now calling for the Miami-Dade Police Department to better train officers on how to handle these situations.

"This 8-month-old puppy, Alpha, displayed no aggression and did not deserve to die like this."

The owners of Alpha retained an attorney, Gregory Moore, who said in a statement, “Our firm has been retained in reference to this incident. We feel heartbroken for Mr. Abraham and his family. And we believe that any police officer should not use deadly force unless absolutely necessary. When the officer has other alternative non-deadly means available to him or her, those should be used first before pulling their weapon.”

The Miami-Dade Police Department said it is conducting an internal investigation into the incident and did not release further information.

“Seven times? A bit of excessive force, I think,” said Dahlia Canes of the Miami Coalition Against Breed Specific Legislation. “The dog was not an elephant for God’s sake.”

