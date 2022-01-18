Pastor Mike Todd Apologizes After Spitting on Man’s Face During Sermon [VIDEO]

*Oklahoma Pastor Michael Todd is facing criticism after he rubbed his spit on a man’s face as part of his sermon topic: “Receiving a vision from God might get nasty.”

Todd leads the Transformation Church in Tulsa. The viral video shows his thoroughly disgusting act of coughing up phlegm into his hand and rubbing it all over the face of a parishioner he invited on stage.

“And this is where most people would not face Jesus anymore,” Todd says in the clip.

“What most people would do would [be to] turn away,” he said as he cupped saliva in his hand.

Todd’s message was that “receiving a vision from God might get nasty” and that’s when he rubbed the phlegm all over the man’s face.

“How you just reacted, is how the people in your life will react when God is doing what it takes for the miracle,” he told the audience as they reacted with disgust.

Had never heard of “Pastor” Mike Todd before today. But I truly understand now why the elders used to frequently tell us that we’re in the last days. pic.twitter.com/tW8XjBK1KB — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 17, 2022

“Had never heard of ‘Pastor’ Mike Todd before today. But I truly understand now why the elders used to frequently tell us that we’re in the last days,” tweeted Jemele Hill.

One Twitter user labeled the spectacle “disgusting” and “sinister.”

“At this point if you’re still following Mike Todd…you lack critical thinking skills and discernment cause THAT disgusting mess is unforgivable. It would be disgusting in normal times but in a pandemic it’s almost sinister,” the tweet reads.

“What is the CDC going to do about Mike Todd?” asked another Twitter user.

One Twitter user noted, “In the Book of John 9:6,,, Jesus spat on the ground and made clay with his spittle. He then annoited the eyes of a blind man with the clay that he made with his spit… The Pastor left out a main ingredient: Dirt.”

Pastor Mike has broken his silence after his shocking spit video went viral. Here’s what TMZ reports:

Like many folks who saw the video, the pastor says he watched it back and it was disgusted. He said was trying to make a point, but he realizes he crossed the line. He says that while Jesus was able to use his spit to create a miracle, he most certainly did not have the same effect on his brother, during his sermon. He called the incident a distraction to the message and says next time he will rethink and do something different.

Peep what he told the outlet in the clip below.