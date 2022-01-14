Friday, January 14, 2022
Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter Partners with Thrilling for Vintage Studio Services Program

By Ny MaGee
Ruth E. Carter (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

*Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter has teamed with secondhand marketplace Thrilling on a Vintage Studio Services program. 

The Oscar-winning costume designer has partnered with the Black and woman-owned online store to connect stylists, designers and production companies with vintage and secondhand items for film and TV projects, Deadline reports

“It’s thrilling!” said Carter — per a press release — who is also featured in a new Thrilling campaign. “I really want to know where this has been all my life? Seriously. I can’t tell you how many small vintage shops and back storerooms I have rummaged through. This idea not only brings the product to you, it cuts out all the sneezing!”

Carter has pledged to use the Vintage Studio Services program in her own projects this year. 

The Thrilling marketplace was founded in 2018 by Shilla Kim-Parker and Brad Mallow. The site hosts more than 600 stores in more than 200 different cities. 

“We launched Thrilling’s Vintage Studio Services program because, as a former media executive, I know how hard stylists and costume designers work to find the right clothing to tell a compelling story. I also know that productions can save time, money, energy and the environment by committing to sourcing vintage first for their costume needs,” said Thrilling’s co-founder Shilla Kim-Parker. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Ruth E. Carter. Her professional legacy, creativity and foresight, as well as her commitment to inclusion in entertainment, is truly unmatched. We hope more stakeholders join us in helping make their productions more sustainable and supporting the small independent shops that are the heart of our company.”

Kim-Parker said that the Thrilling team “couldn’t be more excited” about its partnership with Carter.

“We hope more stakeholders join us in helping make their productions more sustainable and supporting the small independent shops that are the heart of our company,” Kim-Parker added.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

