Dionne Warwick Vows to Retaliate Against Oreo After Cookie Shade

*Dionne Warwick recently called out Oreo for its expanding list of cookie flavors and the company responded by shipping her an unwanted care package.

It all started on Oct. 20 when Warwick sent a tweet asking for brands to reply to her. Oreo’s official Twitter account responded: “Well this is fun, hi everyone.”

Warwick replied by calling out the company’s new line-up flavors that now include mint, lemon, birthday cake and carrot cake.

“Hello, What is your weirdest flavor? Why are y’all doing the most?” she asked. “The one flavor was fine.”

The cookie company replied, “The people want variety, variety is what they get!”

After asking @Oreo to stick to the original flavor, they sent me these outrageous items as a response. 😒 pic.twitter.com/ZMJ03g3J5k — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 29, 2021

Warwick later posted a TikTok video of her questioning why music icons such as herself are not being targeted for brand partnerships.

“You know, I’ve been having so much fun talking to these brands on Twitter. All these children, babies, youngsters are grabbing on all of these wonderful commercials that they’re doing,” she explained in the video. “Something’s wrong with this picture. Why aren’t these brands coming after people with my age demographic?” she wondered.

The clip shows her auditioning for a brand deal for multiple companies including Popeyes, Bush’s Baked Beans, Hellmann’s and Oreo — watch the video below.

“Love Oreos, I really do. However, I think now is the time that you might consider doing a Dionne cookie,” she said. “I’d even sing the jingle for it. I might even think about writing it for you. Give it some thought.”

Oreo appeared to react by sending her a package of java chip flavor cookies and Oreo lip balm. Warwick posted a picture of the products and wrote, “After asking @Oreo to stick to the original flavor, they sent me these outrageous items as a response.” In a follow-up tweet she said, “I will be retaliating at a later date.”

Oreo replied, “So… you don’t like the lip balm?”

“I will add it into my beauty regimen,” Warwick tweeted.