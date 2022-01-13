Thursday, January 13, 2022
Dionne Warwick Vows to Retaliate Against Oreo After Cookie Shade

By Ny MaGee
*Dionne Warwick recently called out Oreo for its expanding list of cookie flavors and the company responded by shipping her an unwanted care package. 

It all started on Oct. 20 when Warwick sent a tweet asking for brands to reply to her. Oreo’s official Twitter account responded: “Well this is fun, hi everyone.”

Warwick replied by calling out the company’s new line-up flavors that now include mint, lemon, birthday cake and carrot cake.

“Hello, What is your weirdest flavor? Why are y’all doing the most?” she asked. “The one flavor was fine.”

The cookie company replied, “The people want variety, variety is what they get!”

Warwick later posted a TikTok video of her questioning why music icons such as herself are not being targeted for brand partnerships. 

“You know, I’ve been having so much fun talking to these brands on Twitter. All these children, babies, youngsters are grabbing on all of these wonderful commercials that they’re doing,” she explained in the video. “Something’s wrong with this picture. Why aren’t these brands coming after people with my age demographic?” she wondered. 

The clip shows her auditioning for a brand deal for multiple companies including Popeyes, Bush’s Baked Beans, Hellmann’s and Oreo — watch the video below.

@dionnethesinger This isn’t an ad. I’m just taking it upon myself to audition for a brand deal. If the kids can do it, why not me? 😂@OREO @Bush’s Beans @Hellman’s Mayonaise 🥰 #dionnewarwick #SamsClubScanAndGo #PradaBucketChallenge ♬ original sound – Dionne Warwick

“Love Oreos, I really do. However, I think now is the time that you might consider doing a Dionne cookie,” she said. “I’d even sing the jingle for it. I might even think about writing it for you. Give it some thought.”

Oreo appeared to react by sending her a package of java chip flavor cookies and Oreo lip balm. Warwick posted a picture of the products and wrote, “After asking @Oreo to stick to the original flavor, they sent me these outrageous items as a response.” In a follow-up tweet she said, “I will be retaliating at a later date.”

Oreo replied, “So… you don’t like the lip balm?”

“I will add it into my beauty regimen,” Warwick tweeted.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

