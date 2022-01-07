Will Dr. Dre Lose Millions If Super Bowl Halftime Show is Cancelled?

*Dr. Dre could lose millions if his star-studded Super Bowl LVI halftime show is canceled due to COVID.

As reported by TMZ, Dre is fronting the majority of the money for the show, which is scheduled to go down on Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The event is expected to feature Eminem, Snoop, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige.

This lineup was announced in October by Pepsi, the NFL and JAY-Z’s Roc Nation.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement at the time. “I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

“On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach, and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime,” Jay-Z said. “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing at Pepsi, said of the halftime show: “Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today.”

Via TMZ:

Our sources say … Dre has Event Cancellation Insurance to cover any calamity that might derail the halftime show. Problem is … we’re told there’s an exclusion for COVID. We’ve learned the pesky provision is called a Communicable Disease Exemption, and it’s been around for years … ever since SARS. But COVID is part of the Communicable Disease Exemption, which means the insurance policy will not cover Dre’s losses if the show is 86’d.

It was recently reported that the NFL is considering switching venues for the game because of California’s strict mask mandate. However, an NFL spokesperson confirmed that the Super Bowl will take place in L.A. as planned, per NBC Los Angeles.