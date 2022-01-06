Whoopi Is So ‘Over’ Omicron: Goldberg Zooms Into ‘The View’ From COVID Quarantine (Watch)

*Looking radiant, well-rested and sporting a sweatshirt with the words “Over It,” Whoopi Goldberg dropped into “The View” Wednesday to update viewers on her health after testing positive for COVID-19.

The “EGOT” holder (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) beamed onto the show from the floor of her home where she has quarantined herself from the rest of her family, including grandkids. Co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro and guest co-host Yvette Nicole Brown are also appearing from their respective homes out of an abundance of caution, due to the insanely transmissible omicron variant that has driven the current surge in cases. Co-host Sara Haines has been M.I.A. because she came in “close contact” with someone who tested positive. And NBC’s Seth Meyers and Hoda Kotb are currently home after testing positive themselves.

Goldberg, who is expected back to work Monday, said Wednesday that she missed the Dec. 15 and 16 episodes of “The View” after coming into contact with someone who had been diagnosed with COVID soon after. A subsequent test indicated that she herself had caught the virus. Although the co-hosts are broadcasting remotely, ABC News still sends camera crews to the homes.

“They sent people to test me and it was like, We’re not sending [crews] to your house because you have corona,” Goldberg said. The show’s protocols, she said, may not be “convenient,” but “the truth is they’re really important.”

“While the vaccine doesn’t stop” COVID, she said, “it’s not happening at the same rate as it was happening when people were dying.” She added, “Unless everybody gets vaccinated this is what we’re going to be facing for the next little while.”

Goldberg said she’s feeling well, remains isolated within her home from other family members, and has passed the time listening to audiobooks and eating “good food.”

Watch Whoopi’s entire segment below: