Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Black Hair

‘He Thought It Was Him’: Adorable 2-Year-Old Sees Himself in Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Character (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
Antonio and Kenzo
Encanto’s Antonio and 2-year-old Kenzo (ABC News/YouTube screenshot)

*A photo showing a 2-year-old Black boy mesmerized by his resemblance to a character in Disney’s “Encanto” has gone viral, with viewers pointing to the power of representation on screen.

ABC News’ Will Ganss interviewed the family behind the image of 2-year-old Kenzo gazing at the character of Antonio, a young boy in the film who is gifted with the ability to speak to animals, and has an uncanny resemblance to Kenzo.

Kenzo stares at Disney character Antonio
Kenzo, 2, stares at Antoino from the Disney film “Encanto”

“I truly believe that he thought it was him,” said the toddler’s mom Kaheisha Brooks. “He kept staring at the screen and looking back at us and smiling.”

His father, Keith Brooks, added: “It did make me feel a little bit emotional, just to think that my son was able to see this and have this experience. And just for so many other Black and brown boys and girls to be able to have that same experience now, I think that is amazing.”

Watch the family’s interview with ABC News below:

EURPublisher01

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

