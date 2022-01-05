Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Australian Man Sets Himself on Fire in Response to COVID Vaccine Mandate

By Ny MaGee
Australian Man Sets Himself on Fire
YouTube screenshot

*An Australian man was so outraged by the country’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, that he set himself on fire on New Year’s Day. 

As reported by The Hill, the unidentified man went on a wild rant while inside his car about the vaccine mandate in the state of Victoria. “He was screaming about mandates,” witness Lydia O’Connor told the Herald Sun. “He was screaming, ‘No vax ID,’ and throwing books.” 

The man then doused himself in gasoline and lit himself on fire. 

“He poured gas on himself and on his car. It was on purpose,” said O’Connor.

OTHER NEWS: Chicago Teachers Vote for Return to Remote Learning and Mayor Lightfoot is Livid (Watch)

Firefighters tried to douse the burning man with water as he exited the vehicle. Five bystanders had to help restrain him and put the man into an ambulance, per the report. He was transported to the Alfred hospital where he’s reportedly in critical but stable condition. 

“His skin was burning. He was on fire,” a woman, who did not want to be identified, told the Herald Sun. “His skin is stuck to my shirt. He was just off his face [intoxicated] screaming about the vaccine mandates.”

According to multiple reports, the man has not yet been identified by law enforcement.

The Victoria state government requires vaccination passports in order to enter bars, restaurants and movie theaters. Workers are also required to be fully vaccinated.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

