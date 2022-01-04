Lamar Odom Reveals He Dumped Taraji P. Henson for Khloe Kardashian in Resurfaced Clip [WATCH]

*During Lamar Odom’s 2019 interview with TV One’s “Uncensored,” the former pro basketball player revealed that he dated actress Taraji P. Henson back in the day, but dumped her for his now ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

“I met Taraji at [an] HBO party. I met her and we hit it off right away,” the retired NBA player explained, as reported by AceShowbiz. Odom said he “really, really started liking her,” and noted that he should have “done things [differently] with her.”

“She was a little older than me but I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship as a grown-up that I had with a black woman,” Lamar said. “I used to carry her picture on the road with me,” he added.

“She gave me inspiration… A black woman working like that, that’s just as good at her craft as I am in my craft,” he continued.

READ MORE: Sabrina Parr, Lamar Odom’s Ex, Has Cancerous Ovarian Tumor Removed

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Lamar said he ended things with Taraji as he fell in love with Khloe.

“Things ended with Taraji because of me being an immature punk.” He continued, “I didn’t know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian.”

Khloe and Lamar would go on to marry and ultimately divorce. Their union produced no children.

Check out what Lamar had to say about his romance with two women via the YouTube clip above.

With his “Uncensored” interview resurfacing online after more than two years, Lamar hit up Instagram to shut down the chatter about this short-lived relationship with Henson.

“I see the tabloids are clout chasing to gain followers, its 2022 cut the games!” he posted on January 2.”WHY is an interview from 2019 being shown and played?” he captioned the post.

“Where are my royalties since it seems as if I am in syndication. @tarajiphenson nothing but love for you always. Lets not feed the masses.”

“Social media is worse than the most lethal drug, we have become addicted to fake news, gossip, lies,” he concluded. “We make negativity and violence trending topics, double edged sword. I’m going to continue to choose the high road, if you know me you know.”