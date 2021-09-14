Sabrina Parr, Lamar Odom’s Ex, Has Cancerous Ovarian Tumor Removed

*Sabrina Parr, ex-fiancee of Lamar Odom, has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Par, 34, opened up about the diagnosis a day before surgery to have a cancerous tumor inside of her ovary removed.

“I have been quietly battling something for quite some time, and I’m finally ready to share it,” Parr wrote in her Instagram post. “I found out this year that I have been walking around with a malignant tumor inside my ovary that has grown to about 5 inches wide in size. I’m just now sharing because I’ve had to process a lot!”

Parr continued, “I kept asking God, ‘why couldn’t you have just given me breast cancer since I already don’t have breast’ lol. Why put it right in the middle of my body? Why right now? I’ve been alive long enough to know that when God wants you to sit down, that’s when he’s preparing you to stand up even taller,” she wrote.

The fitness influencer, who is a mom of two, said she “chose to push through” for her children.

Check out her posts below.

READ MORE: Lamar Odom Claims His Ex Sabrina Parr Hooked Up with Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Daddy [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Parr (@getuptoparr)

“I asked God to get me through the Summer. Let me get these kids back to school, and then I can refocus on my health!” Parr wrote.

“Every day I fought off depression as I struggled through the pain and watching my body change,” she recalled. “Despite what was weighing me down, I had to learn how to get up and still be me every day!”

Parr noted that surgery will result in her having “minimal mobility” for weeks as she recovers from the procedure.

“For those of you who may be asking yourself, ‘she’s so healthy, how did this happen to her?’ STRESS!!! That’s how! I allowed way too many people and things to stress me out over the past few years! Never again, though! My body has had enough!” she wrote.

“I want to say to all of you who may be going through something similar or anything at all; Do not just lay down and die! Instead, find new reasons to live!” Parr added. “Figure out how to come alive again! At first I was preparing to die. Now I am preparing to live better than ever!!!”