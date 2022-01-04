Johnny Britt To Release New Single ‘Is It Cool?’ feat. Josh Britt Jan. 30 / LISTEN!

*On January 30th, legendary musician and songwriter, Johnny Britt is set to release Is It Cool? feat. Josh Britt, the highly anticipated new single from the legendary trumpeter.

Talking about the new song, Britt says Is It Cool? is a fresh and smooth track that I hope everyone enjoys.” He adds, “The song includes my son, Josh on piano who is a graduate of The Berklee College of Music. Now, how cool is that?”

Is It Cool? was originally written while on tour by Britt with Maxwell and the song was first recorded by Boney James with the title Deep Time.

With Britt’s 2022 version of the song, he chose to use the original title Is It Cool?. The ‘feel-good’ song written by Johnny Britt, Boney James and Freddie Washington with the Boney James melody played by Britt on Flugelhorn and the stellar vocals and melody by Johnny Britt, is definitely the romantic song of the year!

Britt has also written 3 number One Billboard Contemporary Jazz hit singles for Boney James as well as countless others.

The award-winning urban-jazz singer and trumpet virtuoso sings lead and background vocals and plays flugelhorn on this track.

Johnny Britt is the founder of the celebrated Motown/MoJazz group, Impromp2. With 3 hit singles in 2021, MoJazzin’ feat. Norman Brown (#1 Mediabase), The Way I Feel feat. Marion Meadows, and “Let’s Get Down Tonight,” which has acquired over 2 million radio listeners weekly, the hit-maker is unleashing new music in January 2022. His Jazz release, Good Feelin’ is ‘Most Added’ on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart and remains a popular favorite, along with his plethora of other signature songs.

With a global career that spans over 30 years, Johnny Britt is one of the most versatile and celebrated talents of our time.

source: BNM Publicity & Management Group