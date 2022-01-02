Fat Joe Gushes Over Autistic Son in Heartwarming IG Post | LOOK!

*Recently, rapper Fat Joe took to Instagram to give a beautiful happy birthday shoutout to his first born son Joey, who is on the autistic spectrum (scroll down to see). For parents raising autistic children, the fight to ensure the safety and happiness of one’s child is paramount.

“Life is full of surprises. I was just a kid at 19 years old when i had Joey. It was one of the scariest days of my life. Doctors said he wouldn’t be normal and kids like this are hard to deal with,” the 51-year-old rapper began his Instagram post.

“He’s my jr.,” he wrote, adding that “it’s a lot of work and it’s constant sacrifice that parents make to keep their children happy and most of all safe.”

Fat Joe, real name Joey Cartegena, continued.

“Joey has accomplished above and beyond & i also believe he keeps my parents alive cause they love him sooooooo much,” he gushed. “How do you tell your best friend and most loyal one thank you??. I am so proud of Joey he’s my heart & soul. I love you Joey, we all love you Joey, thank you for being my Biggest blessing in life! Happy Birthday Joey, God bless you.”

It takes special people to raise special children into adulthood and beyond. Fat Joe, it appears, understood this from the very beginning. Blessings to him and happy birthday to Joey Jr.

