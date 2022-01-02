Sunday, January 2, 2022
Fat Joe Gushes Over Autistic Son in Heartwarming IG Post | LOOK!

By EurWebWriter
Fat Joe
Fat Joe – Getty

*Recently, rapper Fat Joe took to Instagram to give a beautiful happy birthday shoutout to his first born son Joey, who is on the autistic spectrum (scroll down to see).  For parents raising autistic children, the fight to ensure the safety and happiness of one’s child is paramount.

“Life is full of surprises. I was just a kid at 19 years old when i had Joey. It was one of the scariest days of my life. Doctors said he wouldn’t be normal and kids like this are hard to deal with,” the 51-year-old rapper began his Instagram post.

“He’s my jr.,” he wrote, adding that “it’s a lot of work and it’s constant sacrifice that parents make to keep their children happy and most of all safe.”

Fat Joe, real name Joey Cartegena, continued.

“Joey has accomplished above and beyond & i also believe he keeps my parents alive cause they love him sooooooo much,” he gushed. “How do you tell your best friend and most loyal one thank you??. I am so proud of Joey he’s my heart & soul. I love you Joey, we all love you Joey, thank you for being my Biggest blessing in life! Happy Birthday Joey, God bless you.”

It takes special people to raise special children into adulthood and beyond. Fat Joe, it appears, understood this from the very beginning. Blessings to him and happy birthday to Joey Jr.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: US-Born Black Women At Higher Risk Of Preeclampsia During Pregnancy Than Those Who Immigrated

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FAT JOE (@fatjoe)

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

