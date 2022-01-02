Sunday, January 2, 2022
1,000 Homes Destroyed by Urban Firestorm in Colorado – Reported Cause is Downed Power Lines⁠

By Fisher Jack
Colorado fire - GettyImages
Colorado fire – GettyImages

*Up to 1,000 homes have been destroyed and thousands of residents have left their homes as massive wildfires sweep through #Colorado. ⁠

At least 580 homes and have been burned down and 30,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes as wildfires damaged neighborhoods Friday morning, Fox News reports. Six people were sent to hospitals as a result of the fires. Winds were reportedly blowing at 105 miles per hour. ⁠

“The end won’t come until the wind subsides,” Joe Pelle, the Boulder County sheriff, said, per Fox News. “This is the kind of fire you can’t fight head-on. We actually had deputy sheriffs and firefighters in areas that had to pull out because they just got overrun.”⁠

The fires hit residents in Colorado’s front range between Denver and Boulder. Officials say the fires as “twice as destructive as the Black Forest Fire” that struck the state 10 years ago.

By the standards of the megafires and gigafires of the last few years, the Marshall Fire was quite small — 6,000 acres, all told, once it was finally, poetically, brought to an end by snowfall on New Year’s Eve. But following the driest and second-warmest fall in 150 years, the devastation was harrowing out of proportion to its scale, since unlike most wildfire it was not in wildland or forest but was — as the climate scientist Daniel Swain, who lives in Boulder, put it — an “urban firestorm.”

Read/learn MORE at Intelligencer

