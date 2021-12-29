The Pulse of Entertainment: Long Beach Rapper TwizzyTwitch Release ‘Gotta Move’ Single

*“The only reason I ever started (rapping)…it was a bet,” said TwizzyTwitch (Eric Thomas Miller, Jr.) about his career as a rapper. TwizzyTwitch is currently promoting his new single “Gotta Move” featuring fellow rapper JAG (Just Another Rapper). “When we released it we didn’t promote it. We watched in real-time streaming go to 20,000 in two weeks.”

As a writer, TwizzyTwitch has penned for Dreamville’s Cozz, Pnb Rock, JAG and Macy Gray. He has collaborated as a rapper with Cardi B, Jhonni Blaze (“Love and Hip-Hop”), Trev Rich, Famous Dex, Symba, and JAG.

“I’m a rapper, I don’t make beats,” he pointed out to me when I said it mentioned that he is also a producer. “I’m from Los Angeles (County), but have spent the last seven years in Atlanta.”

TwizzyTwitch, a former Long Beach resident, owns the LV Recording Studio in Culver City (Los Angeles) and is co-owner – with Tampa Bay’s Jaydon Mickens – in The Office Studio LA in West Los Angeles. He credits Elijah Banx (Big Boy Records) for putting him on the road as a well sought-after rapper with collaborations on songs from his debut album on Big Boy Records. His flow is strong, fresh and smooth and his lyrics/content is real and meaningful.

“It was therapy for me…when my Pop passed,” TwizzyTwitch added. “If you listen to my first album you can tell…the emotions…what I felt I wrote it down.”

“Gotta Move” featuring JAG will be on TwizzyTwitch’s new album “Stuck Behind”.

“It’s (“Gotta Move”) going to be on my album called ‘Stuck Behind’ coming out next year,” he said. “It will feature JAG. JAG is making noise in LA. He is a big battle rapper. He has a big fan base.”

“I want to touch everything creative-wise,” said TwizzyTwitch who is also an actor (Gordon Glass). “I want to be the top rapper in the game. I’ve actually helped top rappers on their materials.” www.TwizzyTwitch.com

