Oprah Winfrey Outlines ‘The Policy’ for Holiday Visitors | WATCH

*For anyone trying to see Oprah Winfrey during the holidays, let it be known that there’s a certain “policy” you’ve got to follow to get into her Santa Barbara County, California-based Montecito estate.

According to the New York Daily News, Winfrey revealed her strict Covid-19 protocols on Thursday (December 23) for everyone trying to visit her on her home turf. Those protocols involve visitors being vaccinated, boosted, tested and quarantined.

Even Oprah’s best friend, Gayle King, had to follow the rules. No one was immune. King was unable to introduce her three-month-old grandson, Luca Lynn, to Winfrey and other loved ones at a “Lion King”-themed party, due to her anchoring “CBS Mornings” in New York City.

“Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined,” Winfrey wrote.

“Stedman calls it ‘The Policy’ cause I’m that serious about it,” 67-year-old Queen of all Media added about the name given to her new rules. “This was release day for our bubble and we knew we had to throw a welcome celebration for Baby Luca, who none of us had met yet! We missed his grandma @gayleking but she’ll join us once she completes the policy!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

Although King wasn’t there, Winfrey and longtime partner Stedman Graham kept the party alive in an accompanying video that showed them and a group of guests greeting Baby Luca with various African chants, including those used in “The Lion King’s” opening song, “The Circle of Life,” the Daily News reports.

“I know you’ve been waiting,” Winfrey told Luca. “You’ve been waiting to see me. I’ve been waiting to see you.”

Winfrey’s “policy” is the latest in her ongoing effort to take care of herself and her health. The Daily News notes that months before the COVID-19 arrived, Winfrey was using her experience to warn people to not take issues involving their health lightly:

“Don’t play with it. Get your flu shots and get your pneumonia shots,” said Winfrey, whose outlook on wellness changed after her 2019 battle with pneumonia. “It’s nothing to play with. It takes people out. But I’m telling you, it changed the way I look at wellness.”