Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Zachary Levi: I Get To Play An Excellent Human Being! | WATCH

By Ty Cole
0

*Zachary Levi is putting his superhero powers to use in a different way in the new biopic “American Underdog,” which details the rise of Kurt Warner, known to have one of the greatest NFL stories of all time. The film chronicles the inspirational true story of Warner (Levi), who went from stocking groceries to two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback.

“American Underdog” is an uplifting story that demonstrates that anything is possible when you have faith, family, and determination.

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to Levi about playing Kurt Warner and .

American Underdog
Zachary Levi as Kurt Warner in American Underdog. Photo Credit: Michael Kubeisy/Lionsgate

Cole: What was the job you had before getting your big break?

Levi: The most consistent job I had before becoming an actor was busting tables at a restaurant. I worked at a car wash for a year and a half – if that’s not character building, I don’t know what is. Now, I get to sit in these chairs and talk to wonderful people like yourself about a movie I’m a part of and I’m very grateful for it all.

American Underdog
Zachary Levi as Kurt Warner and Dennis Quaid as Dick Vermeil in American Underdog. Photo Credit: Michael Kubeisy/Lionsgate

Cole: What was the best part about playing Kurt and what was the most challenging part?

Levi: The best part of all of this was that I was able to play an excellent human being who has a lot of integrity, heart, empathy, drive, and grit. The kid in me being able to suit up and play an NFL quarterback was fun, but also the hardest. The physical demands on being football Kurt – there were a lot of them. I’m a 40-year-old man playing a Hall Of Fame quarterback it was a crazy and challenging task.

Put on your cleats and head to theatres to see “American Underdog” on Christmas day.

Ty Cole
Ty Cole is an Award-winning Entertainment Reporter based in New York City. With over four years of professional experience, he has worked with many publications and created solid relationships with numerous media professionals in the space. He has covered an array of A-list red carpets for major networks including WE-TV, BET, Freeform, VH1, TV One, Lifetime, ABC, The Oscars, and more.

