Meet Issia Lee: The Millennial Who Defied the Pandemic and Launched Her Own Travel Agency

*The world has not yet fully recovered from the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and the past two years have not been particularly kind to the travel industry. In fact, travel restrictions, and to a greater extent, bans still exist for Americans in many of the world’s most popular destinations. Still, that did not deter 23-year old Issia Lee from taking the plunge and launching her company, Issia’s Traveling Co., which has become one of the fastest-growing travel agencies in the U.S.

You might ask, how has this savvy millennial managed to succeed in such a volatile industry during what many would consider an inopportune time, and at such a young age? Well, how she got started is not how you would imagine. During the early stages of the pandemic, Lee was laying in her bed, sick and with a lot of time to think about her future.

“I was feeling unproductive and bored, so I decided that I wanted to learn something new,” she said. “I came acr

oss this $69 course that was teaching people about the travel industry, and I thought to myself, why not? I had never even thought of working in travel, but that small investment ended up being one of the best decisions of my life. After taking the course, I continued to study and learn as much as I could about the subject and the rest is history. My big break came when I posted about a luxury mansion vacation in Las Vegas and it went viral.”

That post accumulated more than 2 million views. Today, Issia’s Traveling Co. boasts more than 50,000 followers on Facebook, over 6 million page views and thousands of trips booked. The customers are continuing to flow in as a result of excellent customer service and savvy marketing primarily through social media.

As the pandemic rages on, many prospective travelers are still discouraged to invest in significant travel because they believe they can’t afford it, or because they don’t know where they can go. That is, until they come across Issia’s Traveling Co. Lee is making her biggest impact by directing customers to under-the-radar vacation destinations that are luxurious, but most importantly, affordable. After all, that is how she is solidifying her reputation as a leader in the space – by securing luxury vacations for travelers at crazy affordable rates. Her company provides luxury concierge services and specializes in hotels, vacation homes, cabins, car rentals, restaurants and excursions.

Top-notch accommodations? Check. ATVs? Check. Snorkeling? Check. Amazing nightlife? Check!

“Our prices beat 70% to 80% of the market, whether you want to travel to Greece, Puerto Rico or Las Vegas,” said Lee. “We save you time by doing all of the research for you. The biggest thing is that our customers benefit from the many vendor relationships we have with companies they don’t even know exist. We customize packages according to their needs. For example, if someone wants a limousine waiting for them outside of the airport with an orange soda, we make that happen.”

Customers can also book at their convenience, whenever their schedules permit on the phone, the computer or smartphone. As her company continues to grow, Lee wants to share her travel experiences with her audience, help others to make amazing memories, and for those who want to enter the travel business, she is launching a travel academy. The sky is the limit for this rising mogul.

Keep up with Issia Lee on Instagram at @issia.lee here: https://www.instagram.com/issia.lee/?hl=en and follow Issia’s Traveling Co. on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ISSIASTRAVEL. You can also visit her YouTube channel, Issia Lee TV here: https://www.youtube.com/c/JayIssiaTV/featured