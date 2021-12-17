Say Goodbye to Your ‘Cash App’ – Liquid Cash is Here to Disrupt the Tech Space

*There’s a new cash app in town and it’s disrupting the tech space – Liquid Cash, a digital payment lifestyle appt. Liquid Cash has developed a host of cutting-edge features, with a focus on not only digitizing the un-banked but also creating a SAFE, FAST & FREE method to sending and receiving funds. Instant funds that are protected and come with benefits such as instant savings, the ability to pay anyone ANYWHERE, bill pay rewards, crypto-cash out and much more!

Liquid Cash’s mission is to build a unique super app to help customers save money across the board. The app was created with the belief that everyone deserves access to financial freedom and global commerce. This new digital payment app provides convenience, flexibility, and global accessibility to customers all over the world.

Liquid Cash accomplishes these goals by partnering with banks, merchants, entertainment networks and many other major service providers to design exclusive member-first product benefits. This creates a more competitive market that has better, lower-cost options for customers. Liquid Cash help drive innovation, inclusion, and access across many industries.

ABOUT LIQUID CASH

Connecting the world with digital payments, mobile banking, deals, rewards, live entertainment, direct messaging and more. From your everyday spending to an exclusive shopping experience or simply gaining special access to the hottest events, Liquid Cash has you covered by helping customers get more from their money.

Liquid Cash powered by iYap, is a financial technology company that offers a variety of services such as digital payments, crypto, mobile banking, deal promotion, and streaming entertainment within its super app. Headquartered in Atlanta,GA, US, it was founded in 2016 by Alvin Merrifield. Liquid Cash offers accounts featuring, contactless checkout, currency exchange, debit cards, virtual cards, in app shopping, concert, sports and theater tickets, bill pay, local events, instant chat and more. Liquid Cash has expanded into new markets like the Caribbean to provide a premium digital lifestyle that enable people to shop, send, and pay fast, safe, and totally secure globally

source: theorycomm.com