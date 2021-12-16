Thursday, December 16, 2021
Kierra Sheard Kelly and Husband Celebrate 1-Year Wedding Anniversary

By Ny MaGee
Kierra Sheard Kelly and husband via Instagram

*Kierra Sheard Kelly and her hubby Jordan Kelly celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary recently and shared photos and videos with fans on social media.

As reported by The YBF, the couple wed last year in a lavish ceremony held at the Westin Cadillac in Kierra’s hometown of Detroit, Michigan. Per the outlet, Kierra “stunned in a custom white Eye Azenabor gown to marry the love of her life, who looked debonair in a tux designed by Times Square Custom Clothing,” The YBF writes. 

Go inside their lavish one-year wedding anniversary bash below.

READ MORE: Kierra Sheard Dishes On Relationships & Memoir / EURexclusive | WATCH

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kierra Sheard (@kierrasheard)

For the anniversary celebration, guests had to test negative for COVID, according to the report. 

At the reception, the couple and guests danced to Crime Mob’s “Knock If You Buck” — watch below:


More from the couple’s nuptials….

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kierra Sheard (@kierrasheard)

Watch Kierra flex her vocals with award winning singer Faith Evans:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

