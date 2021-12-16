Kierra Sheard Kelly and Husband Celebrate 1-Year Wedding Anniversary

*Kierra Sheard Kelly and her hubby Jordan Kelly celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary recently and shared photos and videos with fans on social media.
As reported by The YBF, the couple wed last year in a lavish ceremony held at the Westin Cadillac in Kierra’s hometown of Detroit, Michigan. Per the outlet, Kierra “stunned in a custom white Eye Azenabor gown to marry the love of her life, who looked debonair in a tux designed by Times Square Custom Clothing,” The YBF writes.
Go inside their lavish one-year wedding anniversary bash below.
View this post on Instagram
For the anniversary celebration, guests had to test negative for COVID, according to the report.
At the reception, the couple and guests danced to Crime Mob’s “Knock If You Buck” — watch below:
Fam, my sister Kierra Sheard played “knuck if you buck” at her wedding 🤞🏾🔥👰🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/vXAuQp3y8g
— Trillow Smith (@maya_marchelle) December 12, 2021
More from the couple’s nuptials….
View this post on Instagram
Just did a wedding recap…G, we not friends if I can’t turn you up like this 🤷🏾♀️ #KierraSheard and quit the cap bout it bein hood or whatever y’all sayin…the Lord was there and didn’t mind 💜 pic.twitter.com/QIRO6b49Tx
— Trillow Smith (@maya_marchelle) December 14, 2021
Watch Kierra flex her vocals with award winning singer Faith Evans:
Kierra Sheard-Kelly singing “Come Over” with @faithevans at her wedding! 😍 pic.twitter.com/4DMtNGMlWm
— They Have The Range (@HaveTheRange) December 13, 2021