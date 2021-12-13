Monday, December 13, 2021
On THE REAL: Shantel Jackson Tells Why She and Nelly Broke Up After Seven Years | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Shantel Jackson (The Real screenshot)
Shantel Jackson (The Real screenshot)

*On THE REAL airing Tuesday December 14th, actress and entrepreneur Shantel Jackson reveals why she and ex-boyfriend Nelly broke up after seven years together and explains to co-host Loni Love and guest co-host Julissa Bermudez why she considers it “a break.”

Shantel Jackson:

Ooh, Loni, you know what? My ex and I, we didn’t end on bad terms.

Loni Love:

Your ex being Nelly, right?

Shantel Jackson:

My ex being Nelly, yes.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Kim Potter Manslaugter Trial: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers

Loni Love:

Because ya’ll were together for like, what, how many years, Shantel?

Shantel Jackson:

Seven years. We were together for seven years.

Loni Love:
That’s a long time. We didn’t even know that you all had broke up. We didn’t know. What happened? Do you care to share?

Shantel Jackson:

OK, so when we started our relationship, I was always on the road with him. Traveling, out of the country, on concerts, all that good stuff. But then, when it came to a point where I was home more often building my company Shoe Gummi or just working on my brand, and him being on the road, me being on the road less with him, we started to grow apart, and it just became an issue with, ‘you know what? what are we doing? what are we gonna do?’ And, we just had to come to the realization of look, let’s take this time and see if this split is going to bring it back full circle for us and honestly, that’s what we’re doing.

Julissa Bermudez:
So it’s a break, essentially.

Shantel Jackson:

Yeah, you can say that.  A break, split, but I feel like it’s important that we take the time to just do it. Me personally, I feel like it’s important for me, because if our relationship is gonna come back, it’s gonna come back. If this break is going to stop that, then it’s kind of inevitable, if that makes sense:

About THE REAL
THE REAL is a daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its eighth season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication, with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai Jenkins, reflect the viewing audience and unapologetically say what women are actually thinking.

Fisher Jack

