Friday, December 10, 2021
Actor Kaalan ‘KR’ Walker Facing Life in Prison for Allegedly Raping Over 30 Women

By Ny MaGee
Kaalan “KR” Walker
Kaalan Rashad Walker Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

*”Superfly” actor and rapper Kaalan “KR” Walker is accused of raping over 30 women that he allegedly met via social media while posing as a photographer. 

As reported by MadameNoire, the rape and sexual abuse allegations date back as far as 2013. Walker pleaded not guilty to 6 counts of rape and 2 counts of unlawful intercourse with a minor, in addition to multiple felonies, AceSHowBiz reported

Walker’s attorney argued that all the encounters with the alleged victims “was in consensual and voluntary contact.”

Walker’s attorney continued, “There’s no abduction rape. There’s no forced rape. Purportedly, he is giving them information like, ‘Hey, I could put you in a movie. I could put you in a rap video. I could create a star.’ And that’s what gets them to do things they might not normally want to do.”  

His lawyer argued that the accusers are bitter because “the stardom and glory didn’t come to fruition, they’re lying and saying he assaulted them. We believe that every one of these young ladies is lying.”

One of the alleged victims, Sydney Standford, testified that Walker locked her inside of a car after a photoshoot in 2017 and raped her.

Walker faces life behind bars if found guilty on all charges. 

Walker screen credits include 2018’s “Superfly” in 2018, Halle Berry’s “Kings” and 2018’s “In Contempt.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

