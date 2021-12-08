Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Kanye West’s Larry Hoover Benefit Concert on Amazon Prime Dec. 9

By Ny MaGee
benefit concert
Kanye and Drake / Twitter

*Kanye West and Drake will be performing together for the first time in over 5 years this Thursday in Los Angeles.

Ye has joined forced with Amazon Music to bring his prison reform benefit concert to Prime Video in an effort to raise awareness about the Larry Hoover case. The Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert will go down at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Dec. 9, and will feature Drake.

Per press release, Kanye has dedicated the benefit concert to raising awareness of the need for prison and sentencing reform, and supporting legal reform and community advocates including Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0 and Uptown People’s Law Center.

READ MORE: Kanye West Shares Clip of His Son Saint Playing Catch with Tom Brady [WATCH]

The concert will be free to stream globally on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Thursday, December 9 at 8 p.m. PT, as well as on the Amazon Music app, and the Amazon Music Twitch channel.

You can watch the concert on Prime Video following the live stream event. Additionally, IMAX will live stream the show in select U.S. theaters. Tickets are available at www.tickets.imax.com.

“We’re extremely proud to be working with Kanye and Drake on this historic concert in support of a cause they are both so passionate about, and to collaborate across Amazon for this epic entertainment event,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

Steve Boom, vp of Amazon Music says, “We’ve built a home for the most important livestreaming events, and seeing these global superstars on stage together will be a can’t-miss event for fans around the world.”

“Kanye and Drake have spent their careers pushing boundaries and defining culture, and we’re excited to give fans around the world a front row seat to this concert,” said Tim Hinshaw, head of hip-hop and R&B, Amazon Music. “We have made Amazon Music and Prime Video destinations where artists can make their most ambitious ideas a reality—this concert is just the latest example.”

“It’s rare to be able to bring two of the biggest cultural icons together on one stage for our customers across the globe,” said Alaina Bartels, talent synergy & specials, Amazon Studios. “As the home for talent, whether it’s a developing artist or a household name, we’re constantly focused on building opportunities for them to reach fans in exciting new ways. We can’t wait for our audiences to watch this special event.”

The Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert will be produced by Donda Touring, ITC Entertainment and PHNTM.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

