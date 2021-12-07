Deion Sanders Invites Brittany Renner to Chat with JSU Players About Gold Diggers [VIDEO]

*Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders invited Instagram model Brittany Renner to speak with the team about “how the game is played between man & woman at their age & stage,” he wrote alongside a clip of their conversation.

“It’s my responsibility as a coach to prepare my young men for any and everything on the field and off,” Sanders captioned the video of his chat with Renner. “I brought in Brittany Renner to educate them on how the game is played between man & woman at their age & stage. The message may not be for everybody but trust me it’s for somebody.”

Watch the clip below.

READ MORE: Brittany Renner on Being Called A Predator Over Her ‘Hide Your Sons’ Quip | WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COACH PRIME (@deionsanders)

In the clip above, Renner talks about groupies hitting up players’ DMs and the responsibility that comes with being a public figure.

“The world is your oyster, you can do whatever you want. … You get to skip the line, you get privilege. People just wanna be next to you, they don’t even see you as human anymore.”

Renner, who has nearly 5 million followers on Instagram, also commented on her dating life.

“Naturally, if you play a sport, that’s an incentive to talk to you,” Renner said. “A lot of times women, men in general. Everybody wants something. Even if we have our own thing going on, it’s like me being with you is good because you boost my stock. I boost your stock. It’s that simple.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Renner (@bundleofbrittany)

As reported by The Spun, Sanders’ meeting with Renner took place in October, but the video was released this past week.

“It’s my responsibility as a Coach to prepare my young men for any and everything on the field and off. I brought in @bundleofbrittany to educate them on how the game is played between man & woman at their age & stage. The message may not be for everybody but trust me it’s for somebody,” Sanders admitted.