Saturday, October 30, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Brittany Renner on Being Called A Predator Over Her ‘Hide Your Sons’ Quip | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Brittany Renner (Instagram)
Brittany Renner (Instagram)

*In a little peek of her upcoming sit-down interview with Joe Budden, Brittany Renner talks about the backlash she received over her controversial “hide your sons” tweet, which sparked a big debate online.

As it was previously reported, Renner broke up with Charlotte Hornets’ star PJ Washington this year after he called her out for “faking” their relationship months after giving birth to their child. The 29-year-old IG model and author was also criticized by fans who accused her of “grooming” the younger Washington. To make matters worse, she received even more backlash after she shared a picture of herself at Jackson State University with the caption “Hide your sons.”

RELATEDNEWS ON EURWEB: NBAer PJ Washington Responds to Child Support Rumors with Ex Brittany Renner

Embed from Getty Images
 

One social media user tweeted at the time, “Imagine the outrage if a damn near 30-year-old man went up to a college campus talking bout “hide ya daughters.” Another pointed out, “Brittany Renner knew PJ Washington would be an easy target. That’s what predators do. That boy was a year fresh out of high school when she was grooming him. Keep the same energy when it’s 27/yo man grooming an 18/yo girl.#protectblackgirlsANDboys

Brittany later clapped back with a sarcastic response: “Yeah imagine someone 18 or older wanting to f**k me and me wanting to f**k them so we f**k…very outrageous! Call Chris Hansen NOW!!!!” she said.

During her new interview with Budden, Brittany continues to defend herself: “The whole predator sh*t… it was our homecoming and there were 60-year-old’s on campus. It’s just like, it is what it is. I’m allowed to sleep with someone who’s 18 if I wanted to and that’s all I was really defending.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Swagger’s’ O’Shea Jackson Jr. & Isiah Hill Talk Love for Basketball | Watch

Previous articleTami Roman Brings Drama to ‘Real World Homecoming: LA’ Reunion | WatchTrailer
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO