*In a little peek of her upcoming sit-down interview with Joe Budden, Brittany Renner talks about the backlash she received over her controversial “hide your sons” tweet, which sparked a big debate online.

As it was previously reported, Renner broke up with Charlotte Hornets’ star PJ Washington this year after he called her out for “faking” their relationship months after giving birth to their child. The 29-year-old IG model and author was also criticized by fans who accused her of “grooming” the younger Washington. To make matters worse, she received even more backlash after she shared a picture of herself at Jackson State University with the caption “Hide your sons.”

One social media user tweeted at the time, “Imagine the outrage if a damn near 30-year-old man went up to a college campus talking bout “hide ya daughters.” Another pointed out, “Brittany Renner knew PJ Washington would be an easy target. That’s what predators do. That boy was a year fresh out of high school when she was grooming him. Keep the same energy when it’s 27/yo man grooming an 18/yo girl.#protectblackgirlsANDboys”

Brittany later clapped back with a sarcastic response: “Yeah imagine someone 18 or older wanting to f**k me and me wanting to f**k them so we f**k…very outrageous! Call Chris Hansen NOW!!!!” she said.

During her new interview with Budden, Brittany continues to defend herself: “The whole predator sh*t… it was our homecoming and there were 60-year-old’s on campus. It’s just like, it is what it is. I’m allowed to sleep with someone who’s 18 if I wanted to and that’s all I was really defending.”

