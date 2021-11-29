Teyana Taylor Hospitalized After ‘My Body Betrayed Me’

*Teyana Taylor has revealed that her body shut down during a stop on her The Last Rose Petal…Farewell Tour — and she’s now on the road to recovery after spending a weekend in the hospital.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the singer shared a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed after the last-minute cancellation of her Mashantucket show on Saturday in Connecticut.

She wrote, “Y’all know Petunia don’t miss no shows & most importantly, know I’ve been leaving it all on tha [sic] stage for a month straight 1000%. So I am really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night. My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago.”

“SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me cause ah bitch was tryna get on that stage 🙄 Y’all know I’m with the s—-! y’all have seen me with a broken foot and all types of other crazy s— but still got on that stage and bodied it 😩😩,” Taylor added.

Taylor noted that it’s important to “know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down….. in the ER 😑 mine sat my ass down in the ER for sure but I’ve since got the proper fluids and nutrients put back into my body all night/morning & will take the next few off days to continue to recover.”

“Shoutout to my lovelies @arilennox & @sevyn for holdin it downnnnn! As well as Heather Lowery and the entire @femmeitforward team for their extreme understanding & support. Shout to @babyjunie4 for holding it down for mommy 🌹,” Taylor concluded.

Taylor’s Connecticut show will be rescheduled for a future date and all tickets will be honored.