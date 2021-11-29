Teyana Taylor Hospitalized After ‘My Body Betrayed Me’

*Teyana Taylor has revealed that her body shut down during a stop on her The Last Rose Petal…Farewell Tour — and she’s now on the road to recovery after spending a weekend in the hospital.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, the singer shared a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed after the last-minute cancellation of her Mashantucket show on Saturday in Connecticut.
She wrote, “Y’all know Petunia don’t miss no shows & most importantly, know I’ve been leaving it all on tha [sic] stage for a month straight 1000%. So I am really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night. My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago.”
Check out the post below.
READ MORE: Teyana Taylor Slams TMZ For Using Misleading Headline About Astroworld Tragedy
View this post on Instagram
“SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me cause ah bitch was tryna get on that stage 🙄 Y’all know I’m with the s—-! y’all have seen me with a broken foot and all types of other crazy s— but still got on that stage and bodied it 😩😩,” Taylor added.
Taylor noted that it’s important to “know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down….. in the ER 😑 mine sat my ass down in the ER for sure but I’ve since got the proper fluids and nutrients put back into my body all night/morning & will take the next few off days to continue to recover.”
“Shoutout to my lovelies @arilennox & @sevyn for holdin it downnnnn! As well as Heather Lowery and the entire @femmeitforward team for their extreme understanding & support. Shout to @babyjunie4 for holding it down for mommy 🌹,” Taylor concluded.
Taylor’s Connecticut show will be rescheduled for a future date and all tickets will be honored.