Teyana Taylor Slams TMZ For Using Misleading Headline About Astroworld Tragedy

*Teyana Taylor put TMZ on blast this week after the outlet used a misleading headline to describe her reaction to the Astroworld tragedy.

We previously reported, Taylor was extra vigilant when she saw a fan in distress during the last stop of her The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour at The Novo in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The singer was quick to stop her performance to make sure a fan in the crowd was okay. “Is she okay?” Taylor repeatedly asks. “Bring her up here. [Is] She okay?”

She then seemingly references the tragic events at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston this past weekend that left 8 dead and hundreds injured. The rapper has been hit with a wave of lawsuits and Taylor jokes, “I’m about to retire, you ain’t gonna sue me baby. Let’s make sure we’re good.”

She then instructs security to help the fan sit on the edge of the stage. Watch the moment via the Twitter clip below.

After the show, TMZ caught up with the 30-year-old singer and dancer at LAX airport where they questioned Taylor about the incident. As reported by MadameNoire, Taylor said she always looks out for her fans at live shows. The reporter then asked if Travis Scott should have done the same at the Astroworld music festival on Nov. 5.

“There’s video of him stopping the show, it’s just people are choosing whatever video they’re choosing to choose to make it look like he’s not, but I’ve seen videos of him stopping the show.”

The TMZ reporter then asked if the rapper will ever be able to have shows on that scale again, to which she replied: “I’m not sure. I don’t get in the middle of all that kind of stuff. At the end of the day, I seen a video of him stopping the show. I think it’s very important for all artists to take proper precaution but also the staffing as well, it’s not just the artist. I mean with Travis, he has large crowds, so we can’t expect him to see every single person, so I just think going forward making sure everybody involved is taking the proper precaution to make sure everybody is okay.”

When TMZ ran the story about Taylor’s comments, they used the headline:”Teyana Taylor Defends Travis Scott”

Taylor shared a screenshot the article on social media along with the caption: “R U serious for this headline??? 1: i made it clear that I always stopped my shows to help my fans. 2: I made clear BOTH ARTIST & STAFF SHOULD TAKE PROPER PRECAUTION to make sure everyone’s safe. 3: I barely even wanted to talk to you motha fuckahs. Always MISLEADING headlines,” she tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, she wrote, “Most importantly I mind my business. ALWAYS. It’s not my job to judge something I don’t have the full details on. This whole situation is a very sad and unfortunate, and my heart and prayers go out to ALL of the parties involved. But stop being fuckin mess TMZ. Messy asses.”

