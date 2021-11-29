Sister of Venus and Serena Williams Slam Will Smith’s ‘King Richard’ Biopic

*Sabrina Williams, stepsister of Serena and Venus Williams, is speaking out about Will Smith’s latest project “King Richard,” a biopic about Richard Williams, father of the Williams sisters.

Sabrina is the daughter of Richard Williams and his first wife, Betty Johnson. She has made it quite clear that she is not impressed with the biopic. In a new interview, Sabrina slammed Smith for the biased portrayal of her father.

Speaking with The Sun, Sabrina said that Smith (who also produced the movie) and director Reinald Marcus Green should have done more research before moving forward with the project.

“I get it, every movie is slightly economical with the truth, but because it’s Venus and Serena, nobody is going to put anything bad about them or make it seem like they were part of something bad,” she said.

READ MORE: Will Smith’s ‘King Richard’ Biopic to Open 2021 American Black Film Festival

Richard Williams reportedly abandoned his first wife when Sabrina was 8 years old. Sabrina takes issue with the movie’s storyline that he was a dedicated father after he moved on to marry two more times.

“I don’t think it should have taken up the whole movie, but, to give the movie some more credibility, at least reference it, as he left us when he was a grown man. Does anyone believe this story? Wow, really, it’s all there on Google”.

And when it comes to Smith’s portrayal of her father, Sabrina said, “They say Will Smith is probably getting an Academy Award for this, I held him in deep regard, but, as a black American, he should have wanted to tell the full story. Will Smith is not dumb. They [Serena and Venus] got to grow up better and didn’t have to harvest for food or worry about their next meal. It would have been nice to have a backstory.”

Sabrina also called out director Reinald Marcus Green for failing to include in the film the family members from the first half of Richard’s life.

“It’s a comedy, no? How can you make a movie by telling half the story? I just need to see it now because I didn’t realize how hysterically funny it would be. One of the things I’m gonna have to do is not laugh out loud in the auditorium as I know the full story” she added.